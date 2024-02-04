3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 4, 2024

It’s going to be another exciting week of 3D printing webinars and events, starting with our own Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York City! Speaking of events, AMUG is holding a preview webinar for its 2024 conference this week. Stratasys continues its advanced training, and Nanoscribe is also offering training this week. For the details on these and other offerings, keep reading!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

February 5 – 7: Stratasys Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA, and this week there are two in-person offerings at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. The first, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation,” will be held from February 5-7, and is designed to teach customers how to maximize the value of their high-end FDM 3D printing systems. “SAF Advanced Operations” will be held February 6-7 and is for customers with Stratasys H350 printers. Attendees will learn about the entire SAF printing workflow, including build preparation with GrabCAD, printer maintenance, post-processing considerations, and more.

“Check out the latest class schedule for all of our 3D printing platforms!”

To register for one of these courses, email training.us@stratasys.com. These U.S. courses will also be held in March, April, May, and June.

February 6 – 8: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

The 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research, will be held in New York City from February 6-8. This networking business summit welcomes AM stakeholders from around the world to discuss and learn about critical topics in the industry, including AM services, post-processing, the role of AM in oil, gas, and sustainable energy, paths to corporate growth, and many more. There will also be a session for start-up pitches, some great networking events (if you haven’t registered for the Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Party, you’re missing out), and private meeting rooms to continue those important conversations.

“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”

You can register for AMS 2024 here. Bonus: the entire 3DPrint.com team will be onsite!

February 6 – 8: IME West 2024

The premier advanced manufacturing event in the U.S., IME West, takes place in Anaheim, California this week, also from February 6-8. The event is comprised of five connected expos, with ATX West described as “the pinnacle B2B automation manufacturing trade show” in California, while D&M West is focused on advancing manufacturing excellence through design. MD&M West is one of the top B2B medical device trade shows in North America, with exhibitor sectors including digital health, hospital equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and more. Attendees will elevate the world of plastics and polymers at Plastec West, and finally, WestPack is “a dynamic west coast B2B packaging trade show.”

“Explore our five co-located trade shows and find out which one fits your company best. From medtech and robotics to packaging, design plastics, and quality, our five-in-one design and manufacturing event connects you across multiple verticals and industries.”

You can register for IME West 2024 here.

February 6 & 8: Nanoscribe Online Training

This week, Nanoscribe’s Customer Success and Service team is offering another online training week, with two specific Q&A sessions on the 6th and the 8th. These trainings make it easy for beginners to get started with their high-precision 3D printing, while offering excellent support to advanced users as they work to expand their knowledge and expertise. Advanced training is offering for 3D Small Feature Solution Set Training, 3D Medium Feature Solution Set Training, and 3D Large Feature Solution Set Training. The first Q&A session, at 10 am EST (4 pm CET) on Tuesday the 6th, will be about the Photonic Professional GT2, and the second one, about the Quantum X, will be held at 3 pm EST (9 pm CET) Thursday the 8th.

“As a participant in the basic training, you will learn how to start working with the Nanoscribe system right away. With the advanced training, you will expand your knowledge even further. You will learn about advanced features and how to optimize your print job accordingly.”

You can sign up for the training here.

February 6: AMUG 2024 Conference Preview Webinar

The AMUG Conference returns to Chicago March 10-14, and at 11 am EST on Tuesday, February 6th, there will be an exclusive AMUG Conference 2024 preview webinar, hosted by 3D Printing Industry‘s Editor-in-Chief Michael Petch. After a brief introduction of AMUG and the significance of this year’s conference, Thomas Sorovetz and Claire Belson Barnes will speak on behalf of the organization. Sorovetz, who’s been on the AMUG management team since 1995, will share reflections on AMUG and additive manufacturing, and Barnes, currently in her first year on the AMUG Board of Directors, will discuss “Journey and Perspectives.” Then they’ll have a joint discussion.

“Join us as we discuss this year’s event and what to expect at AMUG in 2024, as well as key trends and initiatives to anticipate ahead of the show. We will also explore challenges, opportunities, and the future of the Additive Manufacturing industry over the next 10 years, followed by a live Q&A session for attendees.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 7: Siemens Additive Manufacturing Special Interest Group

Special Interest Groups (SIGs) are meetings between people interested in a specific topic, giving them the chance to share information and knowledge. SIGs are a tradition at Siemens Digital Industries Software, and the company is continuing it with the new Siemens Additive Manufacturing Special Interest Group (AMSIG). Short sessions of AMSIG might include technology introductions or demonstrations of Siemens software, and presenters will include Siemens partners, employees, and customers. The first AMSIG session will be at 10 am EST on Wednesday, February 7th, and will give a brief introduction of SIGs, the chance to ask questions about the SIG, and a teaser of what to expect in future AMSIG sessions.

“The Siemens AMSIG will be, of course, focused on additive manufacturing and sessions will happen every two weeks for 30 minutes and will be recorded. Members of the SIG will have access to the recordings and will also have access to the various experts that will present during SIG sessions. Some sessions may also include special instruction using Siemens software. Siemens customers will also be able to follow along and learn new processes in these sessions, but we aim for these sessions to be valuable to a general audience as well.”

If you’re interested in joining, you can send an email to be be included on the mailing list, and be given calendar invites and links to future sessions.

February 7: Unlock the Power of ColdMetalFusion

For the second week in a row, Headmade Materials will host a free Nexa3D webinar about “Unleashing the Power of ColdMetalFusion with Expert Guidance,” at 11 am EST on Wednesday the 7th. Headmade’s metal AM technology, now available for Nexa3D’s QLS series printers, has the flexibility of 3D printing and the maturity and scalability of sintering, all of which adds up to a good industrial manufacturing solution. Attendees will learn design tips, explore the process chain behind CMF and advantages of the technology, and hear about some real-life applications across multiple industries.

“Register to our free live webinar and learn more about the process chain, the opportunities and some real-life applications from various industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 2 – 11 & 9 – 18: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

Custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are being featured at Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, and Southwest regions through March. These Wholesale Roadshows are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process at the stores. But, if members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive thier custom product within two weeks.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

Today is the last day FMF will be at the Kirkland, Washington store. You can also catch FMF during the Costco Wholesale Roadshow at the Cypress, California store from February 2-11, and the Lynnwood, Washington store from February 9-18. Stay tuned here for further dates and locations!

