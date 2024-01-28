3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 28, 2024

It’s another busy week of 3D printing industry webinars and events! Stratasys continues its advanced training, while Nexa3D and Headmade Materials will discuss ColdMetalFusion in a webinar. 3DHEALS is hosting an online panel discussion about 3D printing for animal care, TCT Japan is happening in Tokyo, and much more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

January 29 – 30: ASTM Certificate Course in Japan

At the Nikon headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, ASTM AM CoE will host a certificate course on “Methods of Qualification & Certification for AM” from January 29-30. The course, in collaboration with TCT Japan as well as Nikon, is for intermediate to advanced AM users, and offered in both English and Japanese. Learning methods are based on experience and logic, and the experienced instructors will share real-life lessons learned and best practices. Rather than a series of lectures, the two-day training course will feature mini-workshops, discussions, and plenty of chances to ask questions. The mission behind it is to support scaling up of AM adoption, particularly covering the requirements and routes to validation for metal AM parts produced with PBF and DED processes.

“The 2-day training course is based on ISO and ASTM standards and is aimed at those who are using, or plan to use, AM in serial or critical applications and would like to learn more about the routes to Qualification and Certification. Attendees would be required to have a strong background in Additive Manufacturing.”

You can register for the course here.

January 30 – February 1: DRIVE AM Training by America Makes & UTEP

Another virtual AM training course this week is by America Makes and the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) College of Engineering W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation. This week, their joint Winter DRIVE AM Trainings will be from 9 am until 4 pm EST January 30-February 1, and as it’s provided through DRIVE AM funding, there’s no fee for DoD participants. This training is an “Introduction to Industrial Additive Manufacturing,” and attendees will learn the seven AM process categories, the technology’s benefits and limitations, 3D scanning and reverse engineering basics, variables in both the material extrusion and laser powder bed fusion process chains that impact final part quality, the AM workflow, and more. Additional courses will be available through April, though not all of the offerings will be online.

“The Additive Manufacturing Foundation courses immerse participants in the 3D printing workflow for desktop and industrial systems. Classes are a combination of virtual and in-person offerings.”

You can register for this course, and future courses, here.

January 30 – February 1: Expo Manufactura

In Monterrey, Mexico from January 30-February 1, Expo Manufactura—the hub for high-tech manufacturing—will be held. The conference program will cover topics like industrial artificial intelligence, collaborative robots, sustainable smart manufacturing, advanced manufacturing processes, and more. This show is meant for attendees and exhibitors from companies that develop technology and processes that complement the production chain, such as automation, CNC, welding, micro machining, additive processes, and many others. Expo Manufactura gives you a chance to do business with growing regions and different states of the country, and there’s plenty of time for networking on the show floor as well.

“EXPO MANUFACTURA® 2024 is the ideal platform to showcase your products with the latest technology, innovation and trends that mark the transformation of the sector.”

You can register for the trade show here.

January 30 – February 1: Stratasys Advanced Training

Stratasys is offering advanced training courses in the U.S., but this week, the company will have two learning events for the EMEA. First, from January 30-February 1, “PolyJet Advanced Operations Training” will be offered in German, both online and at the company’s German headquarters in Baden-Baden, in German. This is to teach customers of high-end PolyJet 3D printing systems how to increase their printer utilization and broaden material and application skills. Then, from January 31-February 1, “FDM Advanced Operations Training” will be held, again in German online and in Baden-Baden, for high-end FDM 3D printer users. They’ll improve their 3D printing capabilities and strengthen their skills.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

To register for these courses, email training.emea@stratasys.com. These EMEA courses will also be held later in the year.

January 31 – February 2: TCT Japan

As referenced earlier, TCT Japan will be held this week from January 31-February 2 in Tokyo. As a member of the TCT Group portfolio, this is the country’s most influential event for 3D printing and AM intelligence. In addition to conference presentations on topics such as accelerating large-scale parts additive manufacturing, post-processing, and sustainability, visitors can learn about specific topics by visiting exhibitors to hear about their services, products, and use cases. 3D Systems, Arkema, ASTM International, Cubicure, EOS, Intamsys, and several other well-known AM industry companies will be exhibiting at TCT Japan this year.

“TCT Japan creates opportunities to meet technologies that accelerate and optimize the manufacturing process of new products and technology development in all industries through the application of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Intelligence.”

You can register for TCT Japan here. Pre-registration is required.

February 1: Unlock the Power of ColdMetalFusion

ColdMetalFusion (CMF) technology by Headmade Materials is now available for Nexa3D’s QLS series printers, and this Thursday, February 1st, at 4 am EST (10 am CET), Headmade Materials will host a free Nexa3D webinar about “Unleashing the Power of ColdMetalFusion with Expert Guidance.” Attendees will learn design tips, explore the process chain behind CMF and advantages of the technology, and hear about some real-life applications across multiple industries.

“ColdMetalFusion combines the flexibility of 3D Printing with the maturity and scalability of the Sintering process resulting in a solution that enables the rise of industrial 3D printing. We would like to invite you to start your ColdMetalFusion success story with a 1.5 hour long and very insightful webinar that will allow you to understand the opportunities for your business connected with ColdMetalFusion.”

You can register for the webinar here. If you can’t make this week, the webinar will also be held on February 7th.

February 1: 3D Printing for Animal Care with 3DHEALS

At 11 am EST on the 1st, 3DHEALS will host an online panel on “Revolutionizing Animal Care: Explore 3D Printing.” While 3D printing is still not accessible for many veterinarians, things are quietly starting to change, and this shift is the result of a cultural change in how cohabitate with, and care for, our animals. Titanium AM specialist Dr. Zsolt Pásztor, co-founder and Managing Director of PREMET, will moderate the discussion, featuring speakers from around the globe with business, clinical, entrepreneur, and technical insights into how 3D printing can improve existing animal care.

“Unlike the AI-generated photo below, elevating veterinarian care with 3D technologies/3D printing is now a reality (see pictures below by speakers). From anatomical 3D models to implants, the speakers bring concrete examples, along with the challenges they faced, to our audience. This event is an unmissable opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to witness the intersection of technology and veterinary care.”

You can register for the panel here.

February 2 – 11: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

At Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, and Southwest regions, custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are being featured. These Costco Roadshows, held through March, are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process, using scanners on-site at the stores. If members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive thier custom product within two weeks.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

This week, you can catch FMF during the Costco Wholesale Roadshow at the Fountain Valley, California store through today; at the Kirkland, Washington store through February 4th, and at the Cypress, California store from February 2-11. Stay tuned here for further dates and locations!

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s 2nd Annual DC Fly-In

After last year’s success, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will hold its 2024 DC Fly-In from May 8-10, 2024. These three days will be your chance to join other AM advocates and meet with agency and Congressional officials to educate them about additive manufacturing, and what economic and national security needs it can help address. The AM Coalition is a 501(c)(6) Trade Association, and as such is allowed to lobby Congress, and Congress and the Federal Agencies on AM. Stay tuned for more information over the next few months!

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

Register today to save $100 for the 2nd Annual DC Legislative Fly-In.

