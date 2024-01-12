3D Printing News Unpeeled: Battling Ginigivitis & Compostable Shoes

ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Shell, TotalEnergies, Vår Energi, Woodside Energy, ICP and now ExxonMobil and BP have joined the Fieldnode, a kind of Thingiverse for companies spun out of Fieldmade. This is a significant development and represents a multibillion dollar opportunity in one of the biggest areas for MRO and digitization.

Vivobarefoot, is working with Balena to make an industrially compostable sneaker that is made based on a 3D scan using BioCirflex a 50% bio derived TPE.

Proclaim Health has released a customized water jet based system meant to battle gingivitis. The mouthpiece is made based on an oral scan and is a custom part that contains 60 precise openings to irrigate gums, gaps and teeth. The unit costs $899.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.