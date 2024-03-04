FitMyFoot 3D Printed Insoles & Sandals Featured at Costco Roadshows

Everyone’s feet are different, which is why the random insoles you buy at the drugstore may not always help, and those cheap flip-flops aren’t doing you any favors either. Shaking this market up during the winter and spring seasons, leading foot wellness company FitMyFoot (FMF) has had its 3D printed solutions featured at Costco warehouses across the Los Angeles, Southwest and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S. As part of Costco’s 10-day Roadshow events, FMF specialists at each of the participating locations helped Costco members with the company’s free foot scanning process. These FMF products—priced at 30% off MSRP—are special-order at the Costco Roadshows, and members who purchase them and have their feet scanned in-store, or scan them at home using the mobile app, will receive their discounted products within two weeks.

“We know we have an extremely loyal customer base, and we’re thrilled to see how many Costco members who knew our brand, are already customers and were thrilled to take advantage of the special pricing available at Costco,” KD Doran, FitMyFoot Special Events Manager, told 3DPrint.com. “When they see the price here, they stock up with extra pairs for all of their shoes.”

FMF, which uses HP 3D printing to make its custom products, got its start as Wiivv Wearables. The startup was actually the first investment made by venture capital firm Asimov Ventures, which focuses on early stage investments in 3D printing, robotics, and other frontier technologies. The company raised plenty of funds, and its insoles set a record for the most-crowdfunded 3D printed product, before going on to break its own Kickstarter record with custom 3D printed sandals. We have it on good authority that the insoles more than live up to the hype—Wiivv signed an MoU with NAMIC to develop high performance biometric insoles, a Wiivv engineer successfully ran the Boston Marathon while wearing the 3D printed sandals, and even Dr. Scholl’s, known as the go-to brand for insoles, began offering custom 3D printed insoles powered by Wiivv Fit technology.

Costco is a company that really helps people, and doesn’t just sell junk, but good products. It was looking for a footwear company to partner with to provide pain relief solutions for its members, and after a few presentation meetings with FMF, was impressed enough with the company and its products that Costco decided to add the custom 3D printed insoles and sandals to its roadshow division. It was a perfect fit, pun absolutely intended, as FMF doesn’t have physical inventory it has to cart around, and offers Costco members a unique experience, instead of just shopping. This is a great chance to get custom insoles into people’s hands, and the hope is that once someone buys one pair of insoles, they like them so much that they’ll come back and buy more for the rest of their shoes.

At the participating stores, once members have their feet scanned, they’re given a placard to take to the register. The placard is exchanged for a retail kit that contains a personalized code, which you enter when you’re online filling out your information and ordering your custom footwear. On the website or mobile app, you first select your insoles or sandals and personalize them. There are many different colors and patterns to choose from, and for the insoles, you can even upload your own photos! Then, you quickly and easily scan your feet using the app. A virtual 3D model is produced by combining these scans with artificial intelligence, and the FMF team uses a proprietary algorithm to build a custom footbed with a shell that offers each foot the best possible arch support. According to its website, FMF’s 3D printed footwear provides improved comfort, stability, and alignment, while also reducing pain and risk of injury, and helping the wearers stay more energized.

“Generic sizes and inserts are designed for profit, not people. FitMyFoot products cradle your feet with premium support and cushioning biomechanically designed for you alone,” FMF writes on its website.

FMF says the Costco Roadshows are going very well—at the first Washington store they banked 500 foot scans over nine days, and at the Irvine, California store, Frostee Rucker, a former defensive lineman for the NFL, stopped by the FMF table to have his feet scanned for some custom 3D printed footwear! As the company said on Facebook, “Quality athletes only use quality products.”

“I’ve put a lot of miles on my feet and legs considering my 12 years in the NFL,” Rucker told 3DPrint.com. “As a longtime Costco member, I saw the FitMyFoot kiosk and thought I would give it a try. The process was super easy – literally a scan of my feet and in two weeks, they arrived at my home. The moment I tried them on, I knew they would be a game changer. The inserts were custom-built just for me, built for my feet. These inserts reduce my joint discomfort and make putting on my shoes a smile moment.”

The Costco Whole Roadshow continues through mid-March at various locations across California and Washington; check the schedule below to see if FitMyFoot is coming to a store near you! Later this month, the roadshow, along with FMF, moves to Phoenix, Arizona, and there are also plans to expand to Colorado, Texas, Utah, and Alaska before 2025. Selfishly, I wondered if this would ever be available in the Midwest, specifically my home state of Ohio, and was told that FMF is targeting cities with at least 5-10 Costco stores in a 20-mile radius, as it’s easier for the team to manage their part of the roadshows. Unfortunately, there are only a total of 13 Costco stores in the entire state, so I doubt I’ll get to visit an FMF kiosk here.

FMF’s custom 3D printed insoles retail for $99.99, but the Costco value member price is $69.99. The custom 3D printed sandals retail for $129.99, but the Costco value member price is $89.99. Remember, if you’re a Costco member but can’t make it to one of the participating stores (like me), you can also scan your feet at home using the FMF mobile app.

