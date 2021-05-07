Leading Foot Wellness Company, FitMyFoot Uses 3D-Printing Technology to Create Custom Footwear at Scale

Fuzzy slippers and comfy sweatpants are the latest fashion craze, thanks to the Pandemic. Just take a stroll through your local department store, and you’ll find Athleisure wear replacing designer suits, dresses and even jeans on the coveted front racks of each section. This shift has created an entirely new standard on what constitutes style – one that demands comfort over fashion.

You may be wondering, “What does fashion have to do with 3D-Printing technology?” The answer is: “A lot more than you think.”

As consumers emerge from lock down and begin living their lives outside of their houses, they’re demanding more from their footwear, too. Transitioning daily wear from comfortable slippers to street shoes can be painful.

That’s the problem we at FitMyFoot are committed to solving.

“To get the best comfort, you have to get the best fit,” said Chris Jolley, CEO of FitMyFoot.com, a leading foot wellness company. “And the best fit is custom.”

Now you may be thinking, “Custom, yes. But how do footwear companies provide custom at scale?”

Jolley says FitMyFoot has the answer. The magic is in what we call “foot science,” which includes a multi-patented mix of biomechanics, more than12-million data points of real feet, and the latest in 3D-Printing technology to create custom, comfortable insoles and sandals for people at scale.”

Customers use the FitMyFoot mobile app to capture the critical areas of the foot, which are then combined using artificial intelligence to produce a virtual 3D model. From there, the FitMyFoot biomechanical engineering team uses a proprietary algorithm that builds the ideal footbed with a shell that provides optimal arch support for each individual foot. Using the latest 3D-printing technology from HP, the shells are then printed for each customer to provide the perfect fit.

“We experimented with every type of material in the early days,” said Colin Lawson, Director of Customization and expert on 3D printing at FitMyFoot. “We used SLS, which blew other technologies away with its large print capability and no support structures. With adapting to the latest technologies, we now operate with MJF by HP because it’s as clean as the SLS, but easier to use.”

Not only does 3D-printing technology enable custom footwear at scale, it can also reduce production expenses, which translates into cost savings for the customer.

“When 3D printing a custom product, there are no wasted plastics,” said Lawson. “Since the products are printed on demand, there isn’t a need for companies to pre-purchase and hold inventory that may not sell.”

According to a report by SmarTech Analysis, 3D printing for footwear is expected to reach $4.2 billion in revenues by 2025. FitMyFoot is at the forefront of that trend and looking toward the future.

“There is just so much opportunity and scaling that’s possible with 3D printing,” said Lawson. “Eventually, 3D products will be more mainstream. It offers a wide range of versatility and flexibility unlike the “old school” way of doing things with injection molds.”

FitMyFoot is a pioneer in 3D-printed insoles and broke ground as the first company to offer custom 3D-printed flip flops that are designed for people who aren’t comfortable with the toe thong and straps. FitMyFoot sandals offer custom arch support, an ultra-soft toe thong placed at the optimal location for each individual foot, and adjustable and interchangeable cushioned straps that are comfortable even for the pickiest customer.

“With 3D printing, the possibilities are endless,” said Jolley.

We’re extending our successful track record into new foot wellness products that will take full advantage of 3D imaging and technology.

We’re keeping our innovation plans close to our chest for now, but we will be releasing new foot wellness products, leveraging the best in 3D printing in time for the holiday gift giving season 2021. You’ll want to subscribe to get info about our product releases, deals and foot care tips and information about healthy living from the FitMyFoot experts. to the FootPrints blog to get info about our product releases, deals, foot care tips, and information about healthy living from the FitMyFoot experts.

“FitMyFoot is a game changer,” said Tyler Benster, General Partner at Asimov Ventures, a 3D printing focused venture capital firm invested in FitMyFoot. “They are a great example of a company who is using 3D printing to enable mass customization.”

