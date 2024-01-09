AMS 2024

US Navy, ASTRO America & Guam Team for New 3D Printing Center

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMaritime 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingOceania
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

The Applied Science and Technology Research Organization (ASTRO) America has been awarded $550,000 by BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit program integrator for the US Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) team, to help develop an additive manufacturing (AM) training center in Guam. The new funds follow a feasibility study of AM’s potential in Guam that the Government of Guam hired ASTRO America to conduct in 2021, Phase I of which was completed in April 2023.

ASTRO America and the Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans are near the completion of Phase II of the feasibility study, which will outline the vision for implementation of key aspects from Phase I. Central to that vision is a recommendation for three interrelated AM facilities: a Research and Test Center, a Business Incubator, and an education/workforce training facility.

Thus, the center now in-progress thanks to the funds from BlueForge Alliance appears as if it will fulfill at least a couple of those objectives, meaning that ASTRO America’s work to create an AM ecosystem in Guam continues to mature as planned. In addition to prototyping, the facility will likely place a particular emphasis on parts qualification for the US submarine program — BlueForge Alliance’s specialty.

ASTRO America research team with Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero. Image courtesy of ASTRO America

In a press release about ASTRO America’s receiving $550,000 from BlueForge Alliance to build a new AM center in Guam, the Governor of Guam, Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, said, “Guam has long served as a crucial base of operations for the US Navy. Now, together, we can bring a technology revolution to Guam that will both create new job opportunities and contribute to America’s national security interests. I saw the potential that [AM] provides for Guam and commissioned a study to determine the feasibility of supporting [DoD] and commercial sector needs. Indeed, [AM] shows great promise for achieving our administration’s economic diversification goals, and I look forward to partnering with the Navy and this team to build a submarine industrial base here in Guam.” Rob Gorham, the co-founder and CEO at BlueForge Alliance, said, “BlueForge Alliance is pleased to be working with this expert team. ASTRO has undertaken considerable groundwork over the last year to determine the right approach to establishing a regional center in Guam. Building off those feasibility assessments, I believe this project paves the way for a healthy manufacturing base in a region where our forces need a resilient supply chain — the Indo-Pacific.”

Image courtesy of BlueForge Alliance

In my view, the most significant angle to this collaboration is the opportunity it represents for cross-pollination of know-how between the largely aerospace-centered activities in AM Forward and BlueForge Alliance’s experience with the SIB. ASTRO America has been closely involved with the evolving AM Forward framework over the last couple of years, including the cultivation a state-level pilot program (AMF-Florida), and the printing of a rotor system for the Apache helicopter in collaboration with AM Forward member Boeing.

One of the most important factors for determining how quickly DoD’s overall AM capabilities can accelerate is the ease of streamlining between all the different branches and agencies within the Pentagon. As much progress as all the cogs in the wheel have made on their own, there are still great difficulties in synergizing the gains across the whole wheel.

On the other hand, AM’s biggest advocates in DoD are, at least, certainly aware of how crucial it is to address that need. More working relationships between organizations like ASTRO America and BlueForge Alliance would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Velo3D Faces NYSE Compliance Challenge Amid Leadership Changes

Embracing the Potential of AI in Additive

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Scanning3D Software

2024 3D Printing Predictions from the Experts: Software & Beyond

Our focus within the additive manufacturing (AM) industry often centers on the 3D printer itself, but it’s important to remember that it’s just one element in a complex sequence of...

January 3, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeGovernmentMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

AMS 2024 Welcomes New 3D Printing Sponsors and Speakers

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 summit continues to shape up as a landmark event in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry with the addition of an impressive lineup of new...

December 26, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEnergyEuropeFeatured StoriesMENAMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaTransportation

Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures

Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions...

December 20, 2023
3D Printing

Why Choose Vat Photopolymerization 3D Printing for Your Business

Vat photopolymerization (VP) is a type of additive manufacturing (AM) that uses light to cure a liquid resin into a solid object. It is a popular choice for manufacturing a...

December 11, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
Flashforge
JEOL
AMR Military
EOS FDR
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
HP
Velo3D
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides