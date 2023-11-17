The U.S. Navy’s 3D Printing Innovation Is just Getting Warmed up

Back in September, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) awarded a contract to ATI Inc. to build a metal additive manufacturing (AM) facility in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area, in support of the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. At the time, I wrote, “At least in terms of anything publicly known, the U.S. Navy’s success with AM over the last couple of years has been one of the global economy’s biggest triumphs of innovation during that timeframe.”
Specifically, I was referencing the permanent installation of a metal 3D printer on a U.S. Navy surface vessel, and a carbon fiber platform on a naval submarine. However, there are a number of other developments I could have referenced, and around two weeks after I wrote that story, yet another such development occurred, when General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced they were accelerating their efforts to use metal AM for Virginia-class submarines.
Indeed, the Department of Defense (DoD) is driving innovation across the U.S. AM ecosystem. According to “Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense,“ the recently-published Additive Manufacturing Research written by myself and Tali Rosman, the DoD’s direct spend on AM in 2023 will be around $300 million. The U.S. Navy, in turn, is at the heart of DoD’s AM innovation.
There are many reasons accounting for this…
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Stratasys Completes Sale of Texas 3D Printing Facility to Cumberland Additive
Amid a challenging macroeconomic environment that has impacted many publicly traded 3D printing companies, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has announced the completion of its sale of its Stratasys Direct facility in...
BASF Forward AM Showcases Collaboration, New Materials, & Sustainability at Formnext 2023
Fresh off a positive mid-year financial report, BASF Forward AM flew into formnext 2023, and like so many others, took advantage of the international 3D printing trade show to make...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 12, 2023
If you’re fully recovered from formnext already, may we suggest some more 3D printing events, and webinars, for this coming week? There will be plenty of opportunities to learn the...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 11, 2023: Formnext 2023
It happens with all additive manufacturing (AM) events, but with formnext in particular. It’s impossible to cover every bit of news that comes out of the show in a dedicated...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.