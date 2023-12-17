3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 17, 2023

As we head into the holiday season, there are far fewer webinars and events in the 3D printing industry right now. In fact, this will likely be the last roundup of 2023, so we’ll be back again in the new year with plenty of new offerings. But don’t worry, we still have a few to tell you about in today’s roundup, on topics including SOLIDWORKS and thermoplastics. Read on for all the details!

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

December 19: Enhancing SOLIDWORKS with Design

First up, at 1 pm EST on Tuesday, December 19th, Dassault Systèmes is holding a webinar about how to “Enhance Your SOLIDWORKS with Next Gen Design.” The company’s 3DEXPERIENCE Works Industry Process Consultants Gian Calise and Noah Zieff will take attendees through the apps that can help take your SOLIDWORKS designs to the next level. Plus, the webinar will be recorded, and all registrants will receive the recording at a later date.

“Go beyond traditional CAD and unleash your creativity with cloud-based tools for freeform, subdivision surfacing, parametric modeling, algorithmic design, and more! What’s better? Everything you create integrates with your existing SOLIDWORKS parts and assemblies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 20: Technical Communications with SOLIDWORKS

In its first of two offerings this week, TriMech offers “Get to Know Technical Communications with SOLIDWORKS Software” at 10 am EST on Wednesday the 20th. Ben Colley, TriMech Solutions Consultant, Applications, will go over the three powerful tools from SOLIDWORKS that enable the creation of vibrant, professional-looking technical communications and visuals. SOLIDWORKS MBD allows you to create 3D annotations and dimensions for models, and export them as eDrawings or 3D PDFs, while SOLIDWORKS Composer can be used to create interactive animations, illustrations, and exploded views for user manuals, marketing materials, and assembly instructions. Finally, SOLIDWORKS Visualize creates photorealistic animations and renderings for products, showcasing them in various lighting conditions and environments.

“Are you looking for ways to create clear, accurate, and engaging technical documents and graphics for your products? Do you want to streamline your design-to-manufacturing process and reduce errors and costs? If so, this webinar is for you because it will highlight the keys to technical communications with SOLIDWORKS!”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 21: TriMech on Thermoplastics in Polymer AM

TriMech will also hold “Thermoplastics in Polymer Additive Manufacturing” at 10 am EST on Thursday, December 21st, presented by TriMech Hardware Applications Engineer Andrew Miller. Professionals and enthusiasts looking to gain further understanding into the changing landscape of thermoplastics in polymer AM will want to attend, and learn about the properties and classifications of key materials, as well as insights into and applications for specific ones like TPU, Ultem, ABS, and Nylon. Finally, Miller will explain the use of these thermoplastics in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries.

“From the commonly used ABS and its variants to specialized materials like PEKK and Ultems, this webinar illuminates the versatility and practical relevance of these materials in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Discover how these thermoplastics are shaping the future of additive manufacturing, offering insights into their roles and benefits in modern industrial applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

