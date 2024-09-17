Ursa Major & US Navy Make $25M Joint Investment in New 3D Printed Rocket Motor Prototype

57 mins by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

Share this Article

Ursa Major, the Colorado-based company dedicated to building a North American rocket propulsion supply chain with advanced manufacturing, has become one of the first recipients of funding from the DoD’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), an agency established in December 2022 to provide loans and investments to domestic critical technology industries. Via the deal, OSC and the US Navy will contribute $12.5 million to accelerate the technical maturity of Ursa Major’s Lynx solid rocket motor (SRM) design, with Ursa Major matching the government’s contribution for a total investment of $25 million.

Ursa Major first announced the Lynx SRM about a year ago, since which time both the Lynx and SRMs generally have consistently attracted more and more attention from DoD. Additive manufacturing (AM) has been central to that trajectory, with both newcomers like Ursa Major and primes like Northrop Grumman turning to both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) to ramp up production of the increasingly scarce components.

Additively manufactured small motor cases and components for tactical missile applications.

In a press release, Dan Jablonsky, the CEO of Ursa Major, said, “We are proud to work with OSC on their mandate for expanding the defense industrial base by bringing new innovations into the DoD ecosystem. Ursa Major is revolutionizing manufacturing approaches used in propulsion development in the United States, building flexibility of production and scalability into manufacturing for our defense customers.”

The OSC has had difficulty finding its footing since its launch two years ago. However, the choice of an already-winning application like 3D printed SRMs as one of its first major projects could give the young agency some much-needed positive momentum for building on its mandate.

Further, this has been an especially difficult couple of years for a new agency within the federal government to try to get off of the ground, with the US Congress having even more trouble than usual coming to a consensus on budgetary issues. No matter who the next president is, the fact that the 2024 election is finally coming to an end may at least temporarily help determine the status of a host of spending projects currently in limbo.

That will be a necessary precondition for any further progress of advanced manufacturing generally and AM specifically, both in the defense industry and in all other strategic areas of the US economy. Even in a national security context, the significant delays in the Biden administration’s clean energy projects are just as big an issue as more explicitly security-related components like rocket motors.

On the other hand, a reversal of that stagnant state-of-affairs for an agency like OSC could be just the thing that demonstrates the US’s ability to adjust its approach to public-private partnerships in mid-course. Along these lines, at this point, the shifting nature of DoD spending is as important for setting a model for the rest of the US government, as it is for ensuring the future health of the DoD, alone.

Images courtesy of Ursa Major

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Electroninks’ “World-First” Copper Ink Opens Up New Potential for 3D Printed Electronics

3DPOD 218: AM Polymers with Dr. Krysten Minnici, Arkema

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

3DPOD 217: 3D Printing Money with Danny Piper, NewCap Partners

Danny Piper, of NewCap Partners, helps companies with mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, and more, particularly in the additive manufacturing sector. As an analyst and sparring partner for the industry,...

September 10, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 21: Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Q2 2024 earnings season.  All of the publicly traded 3D printing companies have reported their financials, so it is time to welcome...

September 9, 2024
3D Printing

3DPOD 216: Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President

Glynn Fletcher is the President of EOS North America. Transitioning from the machine tool world to 3D printing has given him a unique perspective compared to many others in our...

September 3, 2024
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProBusinessElectronicsMilitary 3D PrintingStocks

Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: Where Are They Now, Part 2

In March 2023, AM Research published the “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch” report highlighting 3D printing companies with the potential to disrupt the additive manufacturing (AM) industry....

August 30, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
Wurth
AMR China
Colibrium Additive
Formnext Chicago
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AMR Military
FacFox
3D Systems
3ERP
Formnext
HP
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides