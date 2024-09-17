AM Expands Beyond 3D Printing at IMTS 2024

As discussed in our previous article on the Western hemisphere’s largest manufacturing trade show, the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), the industrialization of 3D printing was on display. This was evidenced by some unique trends that the sector showcased at the event, including a focus on tooling. Additionally, businesses at IMTS announced new methods of integrating additive manufacturing (AM) technology into other workflows, management changes, and the broadened focus of some suppliers. 3DPrint.com was on the show floor and on the Formnext Stage to analyze and reflect the state of the AM sector through the frame of IMTS 2024.

New Materials for New Sectors

Expanding beyond AM was also evidenced by material suppliers, including specialty metal firms like Fortius Metals and 6K. Brett Pardikes, Director of Operations for Fortius Metals, explained how the company was spun out of Elementum 3D to develop high-performance materials for large-scale 3D printing applications, like directed energy deposition (DED) and wire arc AM (WAAM), but the firm has seen its wire stock applied to other manufacturing techniques.

One of the key sectors Fortius serve is traditional welding, where the company offers high-performance wire alloys that solve common challenges such as cracking and hot tearing in aluminum materials. These alloys, including those in the 1xxx, 2xxx, 6xxx, and 7xxx series aluminum, are used in applications like aerospace, defense, and heavy industrial manufacturing where strong, corrosion-resistant welds are critical.

Though not a large portion of the startup’s work, even traditional metalworking companies are turning to Fortius’s solutions. For instance, the company is working with customers in steel mills and other traditional industries to demonstrate how its wire alloys can extend tool life by up to six times compared to conventional methods.

Similarly, 6K Additive, a division of 6K, announced at IMTS that it has expanded its metal powder portfolio to include titanium and chromium angular powders, catering to various technologies like additive manufacturing, thermal spray, and metal injection molding. These ultra-pure powders, produced through a sustainable manufacturing process, offer the lowest residual content in the industry. The addition of angular powders broadens 6K Additive’s market reach and customer offerings. With the acquisition of GMP, 6K has enhanced its in-house processing and recycling capabilities. These high-quality powders are ideal for demanding applications in aerospace, defense, energy, and other industries, and meet rigorous ASTM and ASM standards.

Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer at 6K, highlighted how 6K is leveraging its sustainable manufacturing processes to meet the demand for new materials, stating, “Additive will continue to be a huge portion of what we do, but we’re broadening beyond it.” The company’s expertise in upcycling materials gives it a unique advantage, allowing it to efficiently produce high-demand materials for industries beyond 3D printing.

Management Changes

Also showcasing the industrialization of AM as a sector are the numerous management changes that have taken place at key 3D printing firms, including 6K. Former CEO Aaron Bent has handed the reins to former Chief Operating Officer Saurabh Ullal who now assume the role of CEO for the organization. The move comes as the firm has taken on $82 million in Series E funding. Due to Ullal’s experience in material development and building factories, he is crucial to overseeing the next stage of growth for 6K.

“Saurabh and Aaron have had the vision and strategy alignment for seven years. Saurabh has been the one that’s been driving R&D, responsible for the patents that we’ve gotten and has basically been personally responsible for going from the lab to production,” Bradshaw said. “Saurabh’s got a lot of experience in building factories for critical materials and in the solar industry, while Aaron is excited about going on to do other things.”

Alongside 6K is 3DEO, which has brought in Scott Dennis as its new CEO, who took over for co-founder Matthew Petros. With a background in mechanical and biomedical engineering, Dennis brings extensive experience from his previous role as co-founder and CEO of D&K Engineering, where he successfully scaled the company into a global leader in product realization services. In his new role at 3DEO, Dennis will be driving the company’s commercialization phase, powered by substantial funding from large Japanese investors, including Mizuho Bank, the Development Bank of Japan, Seiko Epson, and IHI Aerospace. Among the products realized by D&K were 3D printers from some of the leading brands in the sector, such as an earlier generation of 3DEO’s own Intelligent Layering system.

Meanwhile, Divergent Technologies’ former Chief Technology Officer, Michael Kenworthy, left the automotive and aerospace 3D printing firm to join Boston-based Seurat, inventor of high-throughput metal 3D printing technology called Area Printing. The company couldn’t have found a better person to be its Chief Product Officer. Having helped build up Divergent, including involvement with the roadmap for Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 12-laser PBF machine. At Seurat, he’ll take his expertise and apply it to commercializing the firm’s area printing process.

“The team at Seurat is technically as strong as it gets. They are the inventors of the technology from that original core team. They’ve stayed with the product and brought it all the way to this stage where it’s really already in the process of being commercialized and launched for series production applications today,” Kenworthy told 3DPrint.com. “Even though area printing uses lasers, Seurat doesn’t have the same issues as PBF in general, which inherently makes it more scalable. So, when we want to move to meter-plus machines it’s not going to impact our process. So, it’s really exciting to see that.”

Integration into Larger Operations

At the same time as these other changes are taking place in the industry, 3D printing is finding a sweet spot in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) space by enabling digital inventories. During a panel discussion titled “Streamlining Inventory Management with Additive Manufacturing” with AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group (WAG), and Matt Kremenetsky, 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research Macro Analyst, WAG’s Digital Inventory Solutions (DIS) were highlighted.

The DIS platform leverages 3D printing technology to offer on-demand production, enabling businesses to reduce physical inventory while maintaining real-time availability of critical parts. Strandquist emphasized the efficiency DIS brings to managing low-volume, sporadic parts that are often difficult and costly to store, saying, “When you’re dealing with parts you buy just five or six of a year, traditional inventory systems fall short. That’s where 3D printing can really make everyone money by creating efficiencies that were impossible before.”

The key innovation of DIS is its ability to control inventory digitally, allowing users to print parts when needed, either on in-house printers or through Würth’s network of contract manufacturers. This reduces operational complexity and logistical costs without the need for businesses to overhaul their entire supply chain.

As Strandquist described, “We’ve built an infrastructure, like a cell phone network, that connects printers and post-processing systems to allow companies to recreate parts to spec while protecting intellectual property and ensuring quality compliance.” This flexible platform even integrates RFID tags to prevent unauthorized modifications and ensure the correct materials are used.

How all of this fits into the larger world of manufacturing was additionally showcased at the WAG booth at IMTS. Designed by Lead Technician Jacob Ayers, the floor was populated by printers, materials, and parts to reflect how a real job shop might operate. DIS was on display in part through Amazon Fire-enabled dongles connected to 3D printers making spares on site. When DIS needs to facilitate a component’s production, the file is streamed to this device and printed on the linked machine.

Featuring other inventory products made by the larger Würth Group, the booth provided attendees with a realistic exhibition of how DIS could fit into a larger operation.

Bottom Line

All of these developments suggested that AM is finding its niche in manufacturing at large, rather than in solely high-performance applications. The industrialization of the technology is not exactly what was initially envisioned, particularly by OEMs. Instead of machines that are capable of high-throughput mass customization, which has not quite matured, 3D printing is finding its sweet spot in MRO and indirect manufacturing. In other words, it is beyond prototyping and now shining as a bridge technology and enabler while those high-throughput technologies evolve and create the market for mass production with AM.

