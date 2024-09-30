3DPOD 220: Enabling AM with Fabian Alefeld, EOS Additive Minds

Fabian Alefeld is a Senior Manager at EOS‘s Additive Minds. One of his day-to-day responsibilities is overseeing EOS Academy, which focuses on educating people about 3D printing. In our conversation, we discuss education, as well as trends, materials, new applications, and much more. While we touch on EOS and its ecosystem, the focus is much broader. There is a lot to unpack in this lively discussion.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Market Reaches $3.45B in Q2 2024, Marking 8.4% Year-Over-Year Growth
The global 3D printing market continued its upward trajectory in the second quarter of 2024, totaling $3.45 billion—a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. Despite a slight sequential decline from $3.47 billion...
3D Lab Awarded US Patent on Ultrasonic Atomizer for Metal 3D Printing Powders
3D Lab is a Polish firm that manufactures the ATO line of compact sonic atomizers. The company began with a lab-sized machine and has since expanded its range of equipment....
Colibrium Additive’s Series 3 Metal Binder Jet System Fully Commercial After Deliberate Roll-Out
Colibrium Additive, formerly known as GE Additive, has officially announced the full commercial availability of its Series 3 metal binder jet system. After a measured and meticulous development process, the...
Unlocking the Future of Investment Casting: 3D Systems’ Patrick Dunne on QuickCast Air
On the floor of this year’s International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), the theme for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in additive manufacturing (AM) seemed to be indirect production. What if, by...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.