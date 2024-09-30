3DPOD 220: Enabling AM with Fabian Alefeld, EOS Additive Minds

Fabian Alefeld is a Senior Manager at EOS‘s Additive Minds. One of his day-to-day responsibilities is overseeing EOS Academy, which focuses on educating people about 3D printing. In our conversation, we discuss education, as well as trends, materials, new applications, and much more. While we touch on EOS and its ecosystem, the focus is much broader. There is a lot to unpack in this lively discussion.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.