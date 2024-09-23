3DPOD 219: Marketing Strategies for 3D Printing Companies, with Ryan Hayford, Hayford Consulting

On this episode of the 3DPOD, 3D printing consultant Ryan Hayford discusses marketing, branding, leads, and more with your hosts, Max and Joris. While we touch on Ryan’s past experience in additive, the main focus is on how to effectively market your 3D printing brand. How should you define and implement your go-to-market strategy in additive? What’s important, and what are some tips on the marketing front? A super useful episode!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 22, 2024
There’s lots to choose from in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup! Stratasys continues its North American tour, as well as its in-person training classes, and HP will...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 21, 2024: Process Monitoring, Earmolds, & More
We’re taking care of business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Sevaan Group has launched an additive manufacturing service and Farsoon Europe is partnering with MostTech to expand...
AML3D and Blue Forge Alliance Enter Manufacturing License Agreement for 3D Printed US Navy Parts
AML3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the ARCEMY wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) system, has announced a Manufacturing License Agreement (MLA) with Blue Forge Alliance (BFA), a neutral...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: ORNL To Make 46 Tonne 410 Steel Additive Part
EOS is to make its M 290 in Pflugerville, Texas as well as in the US starting in Q1 2025. This is in response to a successful US government policy...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.