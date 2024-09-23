3DPOD 219: Marketing Strategies for 3D Printing Companies, with Ryan Hayford, Hayford Consulting

On this episode of the 3DPOD, 3D printing consultant Ryan Hayford discusses marketing, branding, leads, and more with your hosts, Max and Joris. While we touch on Ryan’s past experience in additive, the main focus is on how to effectively market your 3D printing brand. How should you define and implement your go-to-market strategy in additive? What’s important, and what are some tips on the marketing front? A super useful episode!

