AMS 2024

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mango Store Interiors, 20 Filament Mixing and 3D Printing Under Water

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

Now on Kickstarter the ChromaSet is meant to give you control over multiple printers and has an extruder, head and controller to allow for up to 20 multifilament 3D printing. The filament cutting head could allow you to print PetG, ABS, TPU at once with a direct drive high flow nozzle. The project has a 1000 backers now and could extend the functionality of existing printers. 

CPSdrone has a fun project whereby they convert a desktop printer to work underwater. This may seem like a fanciful YouTuber project but it also has real world applications. Energy companies may want water proof 3D printers for use aboard oil platforms, militaries may want to use them aboard ships or close to the frontline. Many firms may want expeditionary type 3D printers for use in hardened, austere and variable environments. In areas such as the jungle or other wet climates a ´waterproof´ 3D printer would also be useful. 

Spanish company Ziknes has received an investment from Mango. The clothing retailer has invested in the company which develops software for robotic polymer, metal and cement 3D Printing. The company hopes to help Mango make furniture. For store interiors alone a 3D printing could be a valuable way to make displays and more sustainably. Mango alone has 2600 stores worldwide.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Reshaping Global Supply Chains: The UK’s First Advanced Manufacturing Plan

Stratasys CBO Weighs in on Navigating the Future with F3300 in 3D Printing Landscape

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023

We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two...

December 3, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, November 30, 2023: Material Database, Bone Scaffolds, & More

We’re starting off with lots of materials news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, from Replique, Asahi Kasei, and Arkema; plus, a team of researchers are 3D printing metals with...

November 30, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareMedical 3D Printing

Siemens and Stratasys to Boost CT Scanning Efficacy with 3D Printing

3D printing stalwart Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) has partnered with Siemens Healthineers to advance medical imaging phantoms used in computed tomography (CT) imaging. The partnership aims to harness 3D printing...

November 28, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMedical 3D PrintingStocks

Ricoh Partners with Materialise to Enhance 3D Printing in Hospitals

Ricoh (TYO: 7752) announced a partnership with Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 event. This collaboration aims to make 3D printing more accessible and...

November 27, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Velo3D
AMR Military
Ultimate Guide to DLP
HP
Flashforge
FacFox
BASF/Forward AM
3D Systems
EOS FDR
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides