3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mango Store Interiors, 20 Filament Mixing and 3D Printing Under Water

Now on Kickstarter the ChromaSet is meant to give you control over multiple printers and has an extruder, head and controller to allow for up to 20 multifilament 3D printing. The filament cutting head could allow you to print PetG, ABS, TPU at once with a direct drive high flow nozzle. The project has a 1000 backers now and could extend the functionality of existing printers.
CPSdrone has a fun project whereby they convert a desktop printer to work underwater. This may seem like a fanciful YouTuber project but it also has real world applications. Energy companies may want water proof 3D printers for use aboard oil platforms, militaries may want to use them aboard ships or close to the frontline. Many firms may want expeditionary type 3D printers for use in hardened, austere and variable environments. In areas such as the jungle or other wet climates a ´waterproof´ 3D printer would also be useful.
Spanish company Ziknes has received an investment from Mango. The clothing retailer has invested in the company which develops software for robotic polymer, metal and cement 3D Printing. The company hopes to help Mango make furniture. For store interiors alone a 3D printing could be a valuable way to make displays and more sustainably. Mango alone has 2600 stores worldwide.
