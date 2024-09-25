Printing Money Episode 22: Dave Burns, AMT Senior Advisor, “Live” from IMTS

Episode 22 of Printing Money comes with a twist: this episode is from a live recording on the Formnext stage at IMTS on September 9, 2024. We were lucky enough to have Danny joined by Dave Burns (Senior Advisor, AMT) for an executive perspective on the additive manufacturing (AM) markets, replete with decades of first-hand experience, first as CEO of Gleason Corporation and then as a co-founder and President of ExOne (now part of Desktop Metal).

First we talk through Dave’s career, with a focus on the founding of ExOne in 2005 through its IPO in 2013. Then we view the current state of the 3D printing industry, discussing market capitalizations, transaction values, and investing for the long game. This is followed by a look ahead at the drivers to propel the AM industry into maturity, with a focus on applications. Last, we have the heretofore unique chance to field questions from our live audience.

Please forgive us any audio imperfections. Considering this was recorded live using an iPhone and amid a crowd of 100,000+ IMTS attendees, we are proud of it, and thankful to have such a great podcast producer (thank you, Jake!).

So, please enjoy Episode 22, stay tuned for coming episodes, and browse our recent discussions while you wait for the next ones.

Timestamps:

00:15 – Welcome to Printing Money Live at IMTS!

00:37 – Introducing Dave Burns (AMT)

01:26 – Dave Burns’ career in manufacturing technology

03:32 – AM and traditional manufacturing are co-dependent

04:14 – From 3D printing start-up to IPO: Dave’s experience at ExOne

08:00 – Market Caps in the context of historical 3DP/AM deals

08:56 – Patient Money: 3DEO receives $3.5M investment from Mizuho

12:09 – Existential De-risking: Key drivers for a long-term AM strategy

16:20 – What does the maturity of the 3D printing industry look like?

18:33 – A different mindset: Application specific printers to compete with larger all-purpose machines?

22:21 – Audience Q&A: More on the value of application specific 3D printing

24:58 – Audience Q&A: Are we solving the same problem?

27:17 – Audience Q&A: Reshoring via government funding as a path to 3DP/AM industry maturity?

29:51 – Wrap-up and thank you

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

