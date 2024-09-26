New ABB Cobots Are 10 Times More Accurate for 3D Printing and More

ABB has introduced Ultra Accuracy GoFa cobots, which are ten times more accurate than the company’s previous cobots. While older industrial robots have driven innovation in concrete 3D printing, wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), and large-scale polymer 3D printing, cobots have had less impact on the 3D printing industry. For large-format processes like pellet material extrusion and directed energy deposition (DED), robots can be the ideal motion platform. For a lone inventor looking to print large metal structures, attaching a welding head to a robot is often the simplest way to get started. However, for smaller printers, most people still prefer to build chassis and gantry platforms. Will ABB´s new innovation change that?

The new family of ABB Ultra Accuracy GoFa cobots offers a path accuracy of 0.03 mm, with payload options of 5, 10, and 12 kilos. This makes them suitable for adding WAAM, polymer, or concrete extrusion heads. With a maximum reach of 1.6 meters, these robots could be ideal for medium and large-format applications. They offer repeatability of 0.02 mm and a speed of 2.2 m/s, while their torque sensors help prevent collisions or entrapment. The arm can accelerate at rates between 28 m/s² and 36.9 m/s² in a controlled manner.

In addition to additive manufacturing, ABB envisions the cobots being used for applications like pelletizing, screwdriving, and regular welding. With six axes, the robot can be mounted on a platform, wall, or ceiling, allowing for flexible configurations in 3D printing setups or for modifying different objects. Rated to the safety category Category 3, PL d, the cobots weigh between 28 and 51 kilos, offering versatility for various industrial tasks.

Andrea Cassoni, Global Head of Collaborative Robots for ABB Robotics stated,

¨As industries look to automation to enhance product quality and achieve tighter tolerances continuously decreasing the maximum allowable deviation from the standard in quality control – there is a growing need for robots that can perform tasks with exceptional precision. By combining ultra-accurate path performance with GoFas inherent simplicity, safety, and flexibility, ABB’s new Ultra Accuracy feature opens a wide range of possibilities for the use of cobots in businesses including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication.¨

While second-hand robot arms were once perfectly priced for developing new 3D printing technologies, robot arms are generally more expensive than building a gantry system. Many additive applications using robots have not been successful, but these new cobots could potentially pave the way for innovative applications and printer designs. For instance, envision a material extrusion, DED, or spray head used to print a battery or antenna for consumer electronics. An ABB cobot with an Optomec Aerosol Jet head could be mounted above a workstation, precisely 3D printing the antenna directly onto a mobile phone placed on a motion stage. Another robot could remove the finished product, while yet another installs a new phone, all while a nearby operator inspects each toolpath with a scanner, performing manual quality control as needed.

This type of human-robot collaboration cell is where cobots could excel, combining quality assurance and several manufacturing steps in a compact footprint, potentially leading to a highly cost-effective solution. Additionally, a small cobot could serve as an ideal cladding or welding solution for repairs, such as on turbine blades or similar components. For instance, repairing critical wear surfaces or parts of turbomachinery inside confined spaces could be another niche where these cobots would shine.

In 3D printing, robots truly excel when producing planar components. Planar 3D printing allows for stronger parts and enables the use of novel toolpaths to create complex geometries. This approach can produce curved surfaces or components that integrate better with the body or hard-to-match surfaces. It also opens up the possibility of creating support-free parts, something that gantry systems often struggle with.

The most promising applications for these cobots will likely involve relatively compact usage areas, larger parts (from a 3D printing perspective), and cases where planar toolpathing provides a significant advantage over traditional gantry systems. In scenarios where a gantry might be too bulky or incapable of producing parts with the necessary precision or complexity, these cobots could offer a superior solution.

The pricing for the upgraded family of cobots isn’t clear yet, but the standard GoFa models, without the accuracy upgrade, start around $60,000. This presents a significant upfront cost that integrators will need to absorb before bringing a solution to market, making the final product likely to be quite expensive. As a result, these cobots are more likely to attract firms looking for specialized solutions. For example, in satellite manufacturing, a compact workspace, the need to print antennas inside an assembled satellite, and the high cost of floor space in assembly areas would make a solution like this highly feasible.

Whether cobots will make a big impact on the 3D printing market remains to be seen, but with ABB’s new family of robots, it certainly seems more likely.

