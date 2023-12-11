Printing Money Episode 12: Q3 2023 Earnings Reports with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Danny runs the show. Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Danny for this episode, with a slew of Q3 2023 quarterly reports to consider. Danny and Troy review earnings from the majority of publicly listed 3D printing hardware and services companies. Along the way, we highlight some takeaways from Episode 12 of Printing Money brings with it a slightly different approach, as Alex Kingsbury sits this one out whileruns the show. Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Cantor Fitzgerald , joinsfor this episode, with a slew of Q3 2023 quarterly reports to consider.and Troy review earnings from the majority of publicly listed 3D printing hardware and services companies. Along the way, we highlight some takeaways from Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt last month, and some interesting transactions as they relate to the quarterly earnings, including General Motors’ purchase of Tooling & Equipment International (TEI), and CORE Industrial Partners’ offer to buyout Fathom. All signs point to the businessof AM coalescing with that of traditional manufacturing.

Danny , Troy, and CEOs from many of the companies mentioned in today’s episode all at Also to note: you can meet Alex,, Troy, and CEOs from many of the companies mentioned in today’s episode all at Additive Manufacturing Strategies , this February 6-8 in New York City. We hope to meet you in-person!

0.00: Danny ‘s intro, and where is Alex?

2:15: Troy has a new job, at Cantor Fitzgerald

3:05: The role of an equity research analyst vs. the investment banker

6:35: Disclaimer on our use of Pitchbook and other publicly available information

8:15: Reviewing Q3 2023 public company reporting, from the perspective of 9 months over 9 months growth rates

11:45: Chinese Metal 3D Printing at Formnext 2023

25:42: Xometry (XMTR)

37:07: Nano Dimension (NNDM) and Prodways ( PWG.PA

37:40: Wrap-up

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.