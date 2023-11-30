EPlus3D

CORE Offers to Buy 3D Printing Service Fathom Amid Economic Downturn

2 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), a player in the on-demand digital manufacturing sector, received a non-binding acquisition proposal from CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that played a role in the company’s consolidation and public listing efforts. This offer, valuing Fathom’s shares at $4.50 each, signifies a potential shift in the company’s ownership structure, given that CORE Funds already possess about 63% of Fathom’s voting power.

The proposal’s evaluation rests with Fathom’s Special Committee, consisting of Adam DeWitt, David Fisher, and Peter Leemputte, tasked with considering this offer alongside other potential strategies or proposals. No definite timeline for decision-making has been set, and there’s no guarantee of a definitive agreement or transaction fruition.

CORE’s History with FATHOM

CORE acquired FATHOM on September 26, 2019, via CORE’s portfolio company Midwest Composite Technologies. The result was one of the largest global independent AM service providers with over 80 3D printing machines. The resulting entity soon executed a series of acquisitions of other machine and 3D printing shops around North America.

Fathom team rang the opening bell of the NYSE

Fathom rang the opening bell of the NYSE on April 19, 2022. Image courtesy of Fathom via LinkedIn.

In 2021, Fathom announced its plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, a deal valued at $1.5 billion and expected to raise around $80 million through a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) at $10.00 per share. Fathom’s shares experienced fluctuations post-listing, starting from a high of $10.53 and then stabilizing at around $7.

As one of the last 3D printing companies to join the trend of SPAC mergers in 2021, Fathom may have benefitted the least from the public markets. In 2022, the company experienced financial challenges, with a third-quarter revenue decrease of 3.1% to $40.2 million and a substantial net loss of $(1,046.1) million, including a significant non-cash goodwill impairment. Despite this, year-to-date revenue increased by 13.8% to $122.7 million, driven by acquisitions and growth in strategic accounts.

This led, in October 2023, to Fathom’s appointment of a new CEO, Carey Chen. Chen has been an operating advisor with CORE since 2017 and has led such manufacturing companies as Cincinnati Incorporated, known for its big area AM 3D printers. It is expected that he will be involved in righting the ship.

Private Equity in 3D Printing Services

CORE’s proposal fits into a larger context of private equity’s evolving role in the 3D printing industry. Private equity firms like CORE have increasingly influenced this sector, often employing strategies like roll-ups, where they consolidate smaller firms to create more competitive and resourceful entities.

This trend towards consolidation is driven partly by the current economic climate, which has heightened the attractiveness of 3D printing technologies for private equity due to their potential for innovation and profitability. The move by CORE to acquire Fathom aligns with this broader pattern of strategic acquisitions and consolidation in the industry.

Interestingly, Fathom is not CORE’s only service bureau play, which also includes UPTIVE. Whereas Fathom was taken public, UPTIVE has remained private, perhaps suggesting that the private equity firm has been experimenting with a variety of strategies in the digital manufacturing space. In addition to these two service bureaus, CORE has also backed 3DXTECH, a manufacturer of 3D printers and materials.

In this case, timing may not have been on Fathom’s side in terms of going public. Now, CORE has the opportunity to privatize this arm of its AM investments and try something new, perhaps even consolidating it with UPTIVE. Now might be a perfect chance to do so, as the U.S. service industry is not yet at its peak and competitors, such as ADDMAN and Cumberland Additive, are beginning to build up their own operations.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

$1M to Drive Metal 3D Printing Adoption in ASTRO America Project with GE, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell

€2M Drives 3D Printing Analysis Software from European Startup

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSouth America

3D Printing News Briefs, November 25, 2023: Housing, Seed Funding, & More

We’re starting with additive construction news in this Thanksgiving weekend edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to seed funding and a Memorandum of Understanding. Finally, we’ll...

November 25, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareAerospace 3D PrintingAsiaBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

AeroEdge and 3DOS Collaborate to Advance Additive Manufacturing in Japan

In a time when quick turnaround in manufacturing is essential, AeroEdge (TYO: 7409), a stalwart of the aerospace industry in Ashikaga, Japan, and 3DOS, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, have...

November 7, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 29, 2023

It looks like Stratasys may be wrapping up its North American roadshow this week; that’s first up in our 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup. ICAM 2023 will be in...

October 29, 2023
BusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingTransportation

Wabtec Adopts Nikon SLM Solutions Metal 3D Printing for New Railway Center in France

In a key development for both the railway and additive manufacturing (AM) industries, Nikon SLM Solutions has partnered with Wabtec, one of the world’s leading rail technology companies, to open...

October 27, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Arburg
FacFox
HP
Velo3D
3D Systems
AMR Military
Flashforge
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS FDR
BASF/Forward AM
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides