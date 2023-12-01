$138M to Support Ursa Major’s 3D Printed Rocket Engines

Earlier this year, TechCrunch revealed that Ursa Major Technologies, the Colorado-based startup specializing in using additive manufacturing (AM) for modular rocket engines, had taken in $100 million in its Series D financing round. Now, Ursa Major has announced that it extended the fundraising round to include a Series D-1 round, which landed the company an additional $38 million, bringing the total raised this year to $138 million.
Less than two weeks prior to the announcement, Ursa Major had announced the company’s Lynx platform, for modular 3D printing of solid rocket motors (SRMs). According to Ursa Major’s CEO, Joe Laurienti, supporting the development of Lynx will be one of the primary uses of the Series D-1 funds:
These days, SRMs are most commonly used for man-portable missile systems like Stingers and Javelins. In an interview about the Lynx platform with Ursa Major’s chief operating officer (COO), Nick Doucette, the COO explained, “We’re starting to wake up to the fact that we have to be careful about maintaining the types of manufacturing capabilities the US really needs to continue its position as a world leader.”
The fact that further development of Lynx was the pivotal reason behind Ursa Major’s offering of the Series D-1 round confirms the extent to which decision-makers in the US defense industrial base (DIB) are turning to AM as the central solution to the US’s struggle to reshore manufacturing. A crucial thing to keep in mind is the sheer pace at which this is all happening: those with the responsibility for managing the DIB can’t wait for “perfect” solutions, they can only try to support the best available solutions at any given time.
In that sense, most everyone who follows the advanced manufacturing landscape at this point knows that AM comprises the area of Industry4.0 that is most technologically mature. Thus, while the preparatory stage for the US AM buildup has often felt excruciatingly slow, the buildup proper will likely take off at a pace that feels overwhelmingly fast. There are no guarantees that 2024 will be the year when that reality takes hold, but the trajectories of many critical spheres across the whole global economy do seem to be lining up that way.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
CORE Offers to Buy 3D Printing Service Fathom Amid Economic Downturn
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), a player in the on-demand digital manufacturing sector, received a non-binding acquisition proposal from CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that played...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Iowa Tears Down 3D Printed House, Immensa Gets $20M
The city of Muscatine had an ambitious plan to construct 10 3D printed homes and has now torn down the first one. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine (CFGM), Muscatine...
Automation in 3D Printing Software: Authentise & CASTOR at formnext 2023
AM workflow software provider Authentise attended the recent formnext 2023 in Frankfurt, and I spoke to CEO Andre Wegner at the event about the company’s newest product, an engineering collaboration...
India’s Agnikul Lands $24M in Series B Funding, Fueling Space 3D Printing Innovation
In a significant development for India’s emerging space technology sector, Agnikul Cosmos has raised Rs 2 billion (roughly $24 million) in a Series B funding round. The news comes as...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.