Lunaris Mission: CRP and Orbital Space to Send 3D Printed Payloads to the Moon

CRP Technology has officially joined forces with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) private aerospace company, Orbital Space. A combination of innovation and ambition, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey into space, particularly with the Lunaris Moon Mission (an ambitious lunar exploration project to send payloads to the moon).

Within the Lunaris mission, CRP plays a crucial role in manufacturing the payloads that will be sent to the moon. Moreover, CRP will use its specially designed Windform composite materials to build them, offering the durability and resilience necessary to withstand the harsh conditions of space. This is another partnership that seeks to democratize space exploration.

The team involved in Orbital Space’s Lunaris Moon Mission. Image courtesy of Sandra Lichoń

New horizons

Orbital Space was established in 2018 as the torchbearer in the Arab Gulf countries for commercial space exploration. Its dedication to educational space missions and scientific research has set a new benchmark in the industry. The Lunaris Moon Mission, under Orbital Space’s vision, aims to unravel the mysteries of the moon and beyond.

“We continue to forge new partnerships with leading companies in different industries to allow us to achieve our aspirations in making space accessible to all. We are honored to partner with CRP Technology to support our upcoming lunar mission. We believe CRP Technology knowledge and expertise in space-qualified materials will bring great value to the mission and contribute to its success,” explains Bassam Alfeeli, General Manager of Orbital Space.

Advanced manufacturing

CRP’s role in this mission involves leveraging its expertise in additive manufacturing. The company will use powder bed fusion in Windform selective laser sintering (SLS) composite materials since they can withstand harsh space conditions. These materials are strong yet lightweight fiber-reinforced composites renowned for their durability and resilience.

Initially gaining prominence in motorsport and rapidly expanding to various industrial sectors, Windform has been certified by NASA and significant aerospace agencies, making it ideal for manufacturing functional components not only for aerospace but also for the automotive, design, motorsport, medical, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industries.

“We have gained a lot of experience in the Aerospace sector,” indicated Franco Cevolini, CEO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CRP Technology. “Our space qualified Windform industrial 3D printing materials are achieving resounding success and appreciation as they meet the rigid mechanical properties required for space applications. I’m sure we could play a pivotal role in making the Lunaris Moon Mission a reality.”

But this partnership isn’t just about the Lunaris Moon Mission. It’s a reflection of CRP’s broader involvement in space technology. The company has been a key player in the production of parts for satellites and spacecraft, using its advanced 3D printing capabilities to create light and robust components, a crucial requirement in space where every gram counts.

CRP has carved a niche in the space sector by collaborating with major aerospace corporations, new space companies, and space agencies. CRP’s involvement in space technology showcases the potential of additive manufacturing and advanced materials. Not only has the company collaborated with other firms but also space agencies and research institutions, contributing their manufacturing expertise to the development of new space technologies. The company also plays a role in prototyping and testing components for space missions, leveraging their rapid prototyping capabilities to accelerate the development process.

Growing presence in space

Beyond its partnerships with corporations and institutions, CRP’s engagement in the Lunaris Moon Mission aligns with the UAE’s strides in space exploration. The Middle Eastern country has undertaken several ambitious space missions, seeking to become a significant player in the global space arena. For example, the Emirates Mars Mission successfully sent the Hope Probe to Mars in 2020, marking the Arab world’s first venture into interplanetary exploration.

Additionally, the UAE’s achievements include the development and launch of KhalifaSat in 2018, the first satellite fully designed and manufactured by Emirati engineers. This accomplishment in Earth observation technology highlights the country’s expanding expertise in space technology. The UAE also made headlines with its astronaut program, sending Hazzaa Al Mansoori to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019, marking another historic milestone as he became the first Emirati astronaut in space. If successful, CRP’s 3D printing work on the Lunaris Moon Mission could demonstrate how its expertise is helping propel the UAE’s growing space ambitions.

