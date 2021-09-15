Windform high-tech composite materials approved by NASA and ESA

Among the first to import additive manufacturing technology to Europe, and the first to Italy, CRP Technology has been developing, for more than 25 years, a highly professional range of composite materials: Windform.
Suitable for manufacturing and not only for prototyping, Windform has reached such heights to pass the severe outgassing tests of main space agencies: NASA, ESA and JAXA.
The Windform family of composite materials has been constantly expanding during the decades now encompassing the P-LINE for High Speed Sintering and TOP-LINE, specifically developed for Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) with laser, also known as Selective Laser Sintering.
Increased design flexibility, high-mechanical performances, long lasting durability, resistance to UV, low outgassing and lightness compared to strength, together with accuracy in complex and miniaturized parts realization, are some of the TOP-LINE benefits, which are strategic to innovate into the aerospace industry.
The small satellites arena benefits of big enhancements brought forward thanks to CRP Technology and CRP USA know-how
“Additive manufacturing technologies have reached new heights with the production of structural components for the new generation of space parts using Windform composite materials. We share this valuable result with CRP USA, that has pioneered the use of Windform materials for space applications, building up a considerable specialistic experience as provider of cutting edge solutions to best-in-class space leaders based in United States and Canada,” comments Franco Cevolini, VP and CTO at CRP Technology.
Amongst the most significative space missions unveiled in the whitepaper:
- TuPOD, unprecedent single-part CubeSat and deployer of TubeSats,
the first complete 3D printed satellite launched from the ISS (manufactured by CRP USA);
- Alba Orbital’s AlbaPod V2, the only operational, flight proven 3D printed PocketQube deployer on the market (manufactured by CRP Technology);
- Mini-Cubes’ Discovery, the first functional, space-ready 3D printed PocketQube prototype, entirely manufactured using Windform XT 2.0 Carbon-reinforced composite material (manufactured by CRP USA).
Discover all the other successful applications with technical details and customer experience.
