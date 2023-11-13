3DPOD Episode 175: 3D Printed Cartilage Implants with Ben Holmes, Nanochon CEO

Ben Holmes shares his venture into developing a potentially game-changing medical device technology. His company, Nanochon, aims to alleviate cartilage problems with an implant that initially substitutes the cartilage, then fosters natural body repair. Given that cartilage issues plague millions, this innovation holds promise for being both lucrative and impactful. Conditions like osteoarthritis significantly impair the quality of life for many. This narrative delves into the creation of the product and the ongoing journey of the startup. It’s important to note: Nanochon’s Chondrograft device has yet to receive approval for use in the United States.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Detroit Is Home to Michigan’s First 3D Printed House
Michigan has welcomed its first 3D printed home, an unassuming avocado-colored, one-story structure situated in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood. Led by the local nonprofit Citizen Robotics, the endeavor serves as a...
3D Printed Energy Harvesters Could Make Your Home More Sustainable
Have you ever thought about how much energy we waste during a day? We open doors, turn off lights, and close cabinets—and for what? For it to turn into motion...
Dubai Creates World’s First 3D Printed Construction Certification System
Keeping with its historical embrace of 3D printing, Dubai has another feather for its cap: It has become the first city on Earth to adopt a certification system for additive...
US Army Awards 6K Additive Five-Year Blanket Purchase Agreement for Metal 3D Printing Powders
6K Additive has received a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) order from the US Army Contracting Command. Intended to support the activities of US Army Development Command (DEVCOM) — probably...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.