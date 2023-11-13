3DPOD Episode 175: 3D Printed Cartilage Implants with Ben Holmes, Nanochon CEO

Ben Holmes shares his venture into developing a potentially game-changing medical device technology. His company, Nanochon, aims to alleviate cartilage problems with an implant that initially substitutes the cartilage, then fosters natural body repair. Given that cartilage issues plague millions, this innovation holds promise for being both lucrative and impactful. Conditions like osteoarthritis significantly impair the quality of life for many. This narrative delves into the creation of the product and the ongoing journey of the startup. It’s important to note: Nanochon’s Chondrograft device has yet to receive approval for use in the United States.

