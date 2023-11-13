EPlus3D

3DPOD Episode 175: 3D Printed Cartilage Implants with Ben Holmes, Nanochon CEO

15 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

Ben Holmes shares his venture into developing a potentially game-changing medical device technology. His company, Nanochon, aims to alleviate cartilage problems with an implant that initially substitutes the cartilage, then fosters natural body repair. Given that cartilage issues plague millions, this innovation holds promise for being both lucrative and impactful. Conditions like osteoarthritis significantly impair the quality of life for many. This narrative delves into the creation of the product and the ongoing journey of the startup. It’s important to note: Nanochon’s Chondrograft device has yet to receive approval for use in the United States.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

$230M Series D Fuels Divergent’s Automated 3D Printing and Assembly Technology

US Army Blows up 3D Printed Buildings in Latest Tests

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingNorth America

Detroit Is Home to Michigan’s First 3D Printed House

Michigan has welcomed its first 3D printed home, an unassuming avocado-colored, one-story structure situated in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood. Led by the local nonprofit Citizen Robotics, the endeavor serves as a...

October 27, 2023
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingEnergySustainability

3D Printed Energy Harvesters Could Make Your Home More Sustainable

Have you ever thought about how much energy we waste during a day? We open doors, turn off lights, and close cabinets—and for what? For it to turn into motion...

October 20, 2023
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMENA

Dubai Creates World’s First 3D Printed Construction Certification System

Keeping with its historical embrace of 3D printing, Dubai has another feather for its cap: It has become the first city on Earth to adopt a certification system for additive...

October 20, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

US Army Awards 6K Additive Five-Year Blanket Purchase Agreement for Metal 3D Printing Powders

6K Additive has received a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) order from the US Army Contracting Command. Intended to support the activities of US Army Development Command (DEVCOM) — probably...

September 25, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
3D Systems
Formnext
HP
FacFox
EOS FDR
BASF/Forward AM
Arburg
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
Velo3D
HP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides