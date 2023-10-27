3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bioprinting Korean Food, Minifactory & RV´s

Giant Korean food company CJ Foods signed a JDA with T&R Biofab to make 3D printed food. This combines a large distributor and brand owner with a bioprinting firm. They aim to make plant based alternatives to meat with better texture and mouthfeel. CJ is the firm behind Bibigo and other large Korean brands and their interest underscores the 3D printed food opportunity. A lot of people want to print steak but maybe it’s much better to 3D print mandu or other meat dumplings?
Finnish high temperature 3D printer manufacturer Minifactory has released a 600 x 400 x 400 mm, 200℃ heated chamber, 200°C bed, dual extruders at 480°C 3D printer with optimized airflow. I love this company and their products and this is a great development.
A few months ago I made a 3D print series on one of my favorite applications, 3D printed trailers and Speciality Vehicles. Now we’re seeing progress in that arena with Manitoba, Canada based Icon Technologies Limited, a RV components manufacturer. They´ve bought a 3D Systems pellet printer to make molds using GF polycarbonate. It hopes to cut lead times and mold costs with currently their 3D Printed molds being used for more than a 1000 shots.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Mighty Buildings to 3D Print Visitors Center alongside Buckminster Fuller’s Dome Home
Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) firm specializing in prefabricated, climate-resilient homes, has partnered with the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home Not-For-Profit to 3D print a visitors center and...
Dubai Creates World’s First 3D Printed Construction Certification System
Keeping with its historical embrace of 3D printing, Dubai has another feather for its cap: It has become the first city on Earth to adopt a certification system for additive...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 15, 2023
It’s another busy week of events and webinars in the 3D printing industry! Stratasys and 3D Systems continue their roadshows, Velo3D is holding a summit, and the Fakuma International Trade...
60 Minutes Airs ICON’s Vision for Construction 3D Printing on Earth and Beyond
Is the world of construction witnessing a groundbreaking transformation with the advent of 3D printing technology? Jason Ballard, CEO of ICON, a Texas-based company, believes it is. He recently sat...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.