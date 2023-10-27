3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bioprinting Korean Food, Minifactory & RV´s

Giant Korean food company CJ Foods signed a JDA with T&R Biofab to make 3D printed food. This combines a large distributor and brand owner with a bioprinting firm. They aim to make plant based alternatives to meat with better texture and mouthfeel. CJ is the firm behind Bibigo and other large Korean brands and their interest underscores the 3D printed food opportunity. A lot of people want to print steak but maybe it’s much better to 3D print mandu or other meat dumplings?

Finnish high temperature 3D printer manufacturer Minifactory has released a 600 x 400 x 400 mm, 200℃ heated chamber, 200°C bed, dual extruders at 480°C 3D printer with optimized airflow. I love this company and their products and this is a great development.

A few months ago I made a 3D print series on one of my favorite applications, 3D printed trailers and Speciality Vehicles. Now we’re seeing progress in that arena with Manitoba, Canada based Icon Technologies Limited, a RV components manufacturer. They´ve bought a 3D Systems pellet printer to make molds using GF polycarbonate. It hopes to cut lead times and mold costs with currently their 3D Printed molds being used for more than a 1000 shots.

