3D Printed Glasses to Hit $2.35B by 2031 — AMR’s Chart of the Week

October 26, 2023
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

The “Chart of the Week” from Additive Manufacturing Research (“AMR”, formerly SmarTech Analysis) is a weekly segment that offers readers an insightful dive into the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape, showcasing pivotal statistics and trends derived from AMR’s exhaustive research. This week, the spotlight is on the burgeoning eyewear 3D printing industry. The market dynamics for 3D printed eyewear frames, outsourced design services, printer hardware revenue, print material revenues, and the total market opportunity are dissected to paint a comprehensive picture of where the sector stands and where it’s poised to go. From the impressive ascent in the 3D printed frames market value to the nuanced growth patterns in printer hardware revenue, the data underscores the burgeoning potential and vast opportunities that lie within the realm of 3D printed eyewear.

3D Printed Frames Market Value: Starting from $25.80 million in 2019, the market value of 3D printed frames witnesses a staggering increase. By 2031, it’s projected to reach a value of $2,350.47 million. This indicates a substantial demand for 3D printed eyewear frames and suggests that the market is experiencing rapid adoption of this technology.

Outsourced Design and Production Services: This sector also showcases a rising trend. From a modest $9.44 million in 2019, it escalates to an impressive $810.82 million by 2031. This could hint that many eyewear manufacturers are leaning towards outsourcing their design and production tasks, capitalizing on specialized expertise.

Adidas’s 3D printed 3D CMPT sunglasses. Image courtesy of Adidas.

3D Printer Hardware Revenues: The revenue from printer hardware sees a varied growth. Beginning at $12.26 million in 2019, there is a notable surge until 2022, reaching $36.43 million. However, the growth slows down in the subsequent years, with the value being $97.08 million in 2031. This could be attributed to factors like saturation of the market, innovations leading to cost reductions, or companies investing more in other areas.

Print Material Revenues: Starting at a value of $1.53 million in 2019, the revenues from print materials grow steadily and reach $169.67 million by 2031. This suggests that as the adoption of 3D printing in eyewear increases, so does the need for specialized print materials.

Total Opportunity: The overall market opportunity for the eyewear 3D printing sector displays a robust upward trajectory. From $49.02 million in 2019, it burgeons to an impressive $3,428.03 million in 2031, emphasizing the expansive potential and growth of the 3D printing industry in the eyewear domain.

