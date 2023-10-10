EPlus3D

Saudi 3D Printing Service Immensa to Invest $6M in AI-Driven Digital Inventory

30 mins by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareEnergyMENA
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

Immensa, the additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau headquartered in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), will invest more than $6 million into its newly launched, Digital Inventory Solution Real Time (DIS-RT) software. The AI-enabled software is specifically designed to facilitate digitalization of oil and gas supply chains.

In April 2021, Immensa became the first company to receive AM license approval from KSA’s Ministry of Investments, and in June 2023, the company opened a $15 million facility in Dammam, the nation’s first wholly privately-owned AM operation. According to Immensa, DIS-RT has already been used to analyze over a million parts for multinationals, and has identified thousands of parts that are viable candidates for on-demand manufacturing in the Gulf region.

The grand opening of Immensa’s Dammam facility

In a press release about Immensa’s planned $6 million-plus investment in its DIS-RT software, Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO of Immensa, said, “The DIS-RT software helps energy companies to harness the power of additive and advanced manufacturing in their supply chains. …We are enabling oil and gas companies to build modern, future-proof supply chains that can help them to operate massive infrastructure portfolios more effectively and reliably at a time when global trade and traditional manufacturing output are under stress. Oil and gas companies are increasingly embracing digital supply chain adoption and Immensa is on track for rapid expansion and service enhancement, which began in Q4 2023. Our enhanced software facilitates the entire digital asset lifecycle from assessment to ordering and production without the need to send data or files outside the single platform.”

Significantly, Immensa is placing a particular emphasis on its software’s potential for carbon emission reduction. The company has conducted a study that claims that incorporating AM into supply chains for spare parts could lower emissions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for instance, by 3.62 percent.

Although for obvious reasons, the aims of the oil and gas sector and the goal to decarbonize are seen as diametric opposites, global oil and gas stakeholders in both the public and private sectors seem to have shifted gears of late. They’re becoming increasingly vocal about acknowledging the need for interests in the oil and gas sector to diversify their energy portfolios, while simultaneously remaining insistent that the energy transition’s success will still demand massive new investment into fossil fuels.

As much as that argument may be driven by self-interest, it also has a basis in reality, and much more of a basis in reality than the idea that the world is already on the brink of painlessly trading in fossil power for renewables. The truth is that the pain involved in transitioning away from hydrocarbons is just barely getting started, and humanity’s best chance to minimize the fallout is to approach the societal transformation as methodically as possible. The transition may have been happening too slowly up until these past couple of years, but that doesn’t mean the correct solution will be found simply by doing the exact reverse and trying to go too quickly.

While it may not take the form of an attention-grabbing moonshot that everyone has been hoping for, AI-driven supply chain management could represent the happy medium that allows for the harmony between oil and gas and clean energy necessary to make the energy transition successful. The more that oil and gas supply chains can be both decarbonized and automated, the better partners oil and gas interests can be to their counterparts in renewable energy industries.

Images courtesy of Immensa

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Custom 3D Printed Eyewear, Now in Translucent Colors from Materialise

3DPOD Episode 172: Flexible 3D Printing with Richard Hague, University of Nottingham & Reactive Fusion

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 10: Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal

In this bonus episode, Alex and Danny interview Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal has recently concluded merger talks with Stratasys after a shareholder vote led...

October 6, 2023
3D PrintingGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

3DPOD Episode 171: 3D Printing in the Military and Digital Supply Chains with Col. James Allen Regenor, VeriTX

Colonel James Allen Regenor had a distinguished career, flying tankers and transport aircraft for the U.S. Air Force before serving under President Bush and the National Security Council (NSC). After...

October 2, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 1, 2023

Things are slowing down a little this week, but there are still plenty of events and webinars to attend in the additive manufacturing industry! Stratasys, and 3D Systems continue their...

October 1, 2023
3D PrintingEducation

3DPOD Episode 170 — From Automobiles to Education: 3D Printing with Steve Cox, Amfori

After decades of engineering and leading teams at Jaguar Land Rover, Steve Cox made an unexpected career shift to focus on 3D printing education through his own company, Amfori. This...

September 25, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Formnext
HP
BASF/Forward AM
Velo3D
FacFox
3D Systems
Arburg
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS AMCM
Flashforge
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD
AM Investment Strategies

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides