3DPOD Episode 172: Flexible 3D Printing with Richard Hague, University of Nottingham & Reactive Fusion

Richard Hague, a pioneering researcher in the realm of additive manufacturing, now holds a position at the University of Nottingham. Besides his academic pursuits, he is also a co-founder of Reactive Fusion, a company committed to realizing groundbreaking applications of 3D printing in polyurethane and silicone. On this episode of the 3DPOD, our discussion with Professor Hague spans a wide range, exploring both the potential and probable future trajectories of 3D printing. Additionally, we take a retrospective look, examining the progressive evolution of this transformative technology.

