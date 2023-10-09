EPlus3D

3DPOD Episode 172: Flexible 3D Printing with Richard Hague, University of Nottingham & Reactive Fusion

12 hours by Joris Peels
Richard Hague, a pioneering researcher in the realm of additive manufacturing, now holds a position at the University of Nottingham. Besides his academic pursuits, he is also a co-founder of Reactive Fusion, a company committed to realizing groundbreaking applications of 3D printing in polyurethane and silicone. On this episode of the 3DPOD, our discussion with Professor Hague spans a wide range, exploring both the potential and probable future trajectories of 3D printing. Additionally, we take a retrospective look, examining the progressive evolution of this transformative technology.

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D ScanningAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingNorth AmericaRoboticsSustainabilityVirtual Reality

3D Printing News Briefs, October 7, 2023: 3D Printed Submarine Parts, Model Sharing, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Bartlett Maritime Corporation and Additive Engineering Solutions are 3D printing submarine parts, and Bambu Lab is launching a new model 3D sharing site. Then...

October 7, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 10: Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal

In this bonus episode, Alex and Danny interview Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal has recently concluded merger talks with Stratasys after a shareholder vote led...

October 6, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesGovernmentNorth AmericaSocial Issues

Alquist 3D & the State of Colorado to Build a Foundation for 3D Printed Housing: Interview with CEO Zachary Mannheimer

No matter how much progress is made in printing with concrete, additive construction (AC) may always be the wild card of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. So much the better:...

October 6, 2023
3D PrintingEuropeFashionSocial IssuesSustainability

Fashion Designer Taps Stratasys for Sustainable, 3D Printed Fashion Collection

At the recent London Fashion Week, 3D printing was on the runway once again, as renowned fashion designer Jayne Pierson unveiled her latest collection, created via a strategic partnership with...

October 5, 2023

