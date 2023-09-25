3D Printing News Unpeeled: BLT, M Holland & Tecnológico de Monterrey

BLT has announced its half year results for 2023 with $2.44 million in profit for the first half year up from a $5.34 million loss last year for the same period. Revenues were $60 million and the company has a dizzying market cap of 2.5 Billion.
Distributor M. Holland Company has sold its 3D Printing division to Interfacial Consultants, a part of NAGASE Group, a Japanese holding company and conglomerate. This strengthens Interfacial´s idea to manufacturing polymer 3D printing practice. I love this service and think that many more people should offer it.
Tecnológico de Monterrey is working with GE Additive on its Core Lab for Additive Manufacturing, at the laboratory of the Institute of Advanced Materials for Sustainable Manufacturing (IAMSM), at the Parque de Investigación e Innovación Tecnológica (PIIT) in Monterrey. This is good news from a Mexico that has used Additive very little but could have a lot of potential.
