3DPOD Episode 169: 3D Printing for Hackers and DIY with Mitch Altman

Mitch Altman, a pioneer in the fields of field-programmable gate arrays and virtual reality, has long been a leading figure in the maker community. Not only did he help establish the Noisebridge hackerspace, but he’s also taught thousands how to solder while globe-trotting as an ambassador for makers. Additionally, Mitch created the TV-B-Gone universal remote, a device designed to turn off televisions. Far from a whimsical endeavor, his motivation for this invention is deeply personal. In this episode of the 3DPOD, our conversations with Mitch, touching on open hardware, maker spaces, and technology development, were incredibly enriching.
