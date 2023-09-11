3DPOD Episode 168: Reselling 3D Printers in Japan, Korea and the USA with Douglas Krone, Brule and Dynamism
Douglas Krone co-founded Dynamism, a reseller specializing in a range of 3D printers, from desktop to industrial models, for the U.S. market. This successful enterprise has become a leader in the professional 3D printing segment. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Douglas shares insights, fortunate turns, and his vision for the company. However, his expertise doesn’t stop there. He also founded Brule, which is introducing 3D printing technology to Japan and Korea. As a result, Douglas offers valuable perspectives on the emerging markets in these countries.
