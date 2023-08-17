Printing Money Episode 8: Lake Street’s Troy Jensen Reports on the Quarter of Managed Expectations

A summer slow down in financings means that Troy, Danny, and Alex get to spend more time on acquisitions and the public markets this episode. Two acquisitions are up for discussion: SLM Solutions purchase of Adira Addcreative, and that of Xerox’s Elem Additive by ADDiTEC. Next, the public markets have just completed Q2 reporting, so Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst from Lake Street Capital gives his market roundup. Together, Troy, Danny, and Alex continue the discussion on the Stratasys-3D Systems-Desktop Metal-Nano Dimension merger fest, and also consider the positions of Markforged and Velo3D. Then the trio discuss the 3D printing service bureaus, both publicly listed and also non-public, and how private equity is moving in the 3D printing industry.

0.48: Summer slowdown in financings

1.42: SLM Solutions acquires Adira Addcreative

6.25: ADDiTEC acquires Elem Additive

11.05: OEM public companies general commentary

12.27: Velo3D Q2 results and $70 million convertible offering

13.28: Markforged Q2 results, rumors of new machine and share price movement

16.10: Nano Dimension, Markforged, Velo3D results and merger discussion

20.22: Desktop Metal has a healthy Q2

21.08: 3D Systems faces challenging conditions in dental and industrial

22.13: Stratasys Q2 and negotiation tactics with 3D Systems

27.40: Consolidation in the industry and need for scale

29.23: Service bureau public companies general commentary: Fathom, Protolabs, Xometry, Shapeways

33.41: Market dynamics for 3d printing service bureaus, both public and private

