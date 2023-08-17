Printing Money Episode 8: Lake Street’s Troy Jensen Reports on the Quarter of Managed Expectations

A summer slow down in financings means that Troy, Danny, and Alex get to spend more time on acquisitions and the public markets this episode. Two acquisitions are up for discussion: SLM Solutions purchase of Adira Addcreative, and that of Xerox’s Elem Additive by ADDiTEC. Next, the public markets have just completed Q2 reporting, so Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst from Lake Street Capital gives his market roundup. Together, Troy, Danny, and Alex continue the discussion on the Stratasys-3D Systems-Desktop Metal-Nano Dimension merger fest, and also consider the positions of Markforged and Velo3D. Then the trio discuss the 3D printing service bureaus, both publicly listed and also non-public, and how private equity is moving in the 3D printing industry.
0.48: Summer slowdown in financings
1.42: SLM Solutions acquires Adira Addcreative
6.25: ADDiTEC acquires Elem Additive
11.05: OEM public companies general commentary
12.27: Velo3D Q2 results and $70 million convertible offering
13.28: Markforged Q2 results, rumors of new machine and share price movement
16.10: Nano Dimension, Markforged, Velo3D results and merger discussion
20.22: Desktop Metal has a healthy Q2
21.08: 3D Systems faces challenging conditions in dental and industrial
22.13: Stratasys Q2 and negotiation tactics with 3D Systems
27.40: Consolidation in the industry and need for scale
29.23: Service bureau public companies general commentary: Fathom, Protolabs, Xometry, Shapeways
33.41: Market dynamics for 3d printing service bureaus, both public and private
41.07: Data disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Financials: Markforged Beats, Velo3D Misses
Two 3D printing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) and Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), both reported their Q2 earnings after market close on August 10. Markforged reported in-line earnings per...
3D Printing Financials: Pioneers Stratasys and 3D Systems, Earnings Insights & Merger Potentials
In what was expected to be pivotal day for the additive manufacturing industry, Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) published their second quarter 2023 financial results. While Stratasys...
3D Printing Financials: Services Bureau Proto Labs Reports Earnings Beat, In-Line Revenue for Q2
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), the Minnesota-based manufacturing services bureau specializing in 3D printing solutions, announced its Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, August 4, reporting quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of...
Amid Stratasys Merger Buzz, Desktop Metal Unveils Q2 Earnings – 3D Printing Financials
Last time we discussed Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) ‘s earnings, the company was gearing up to merge with Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS). However, in a split second, from June to August...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.