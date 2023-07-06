Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024 Ticket Prices to Increase July 10

After the success of this year’s event, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) is already set to make a big impact in 2024. The roster of speakers is filling up quickly, with leading consultant Terry Wohlers, of Wohlers Associates powered by ASTM International, just added to the agenda and a lineup of investment and business speakers unlike anywhere else in the 3D printing industry. Be sure to secure your tickets now, as ticket prices increase on Monday, July 10.

With Stratasys as Diamond Sponsor, CEO Yoav Zeif will be presenting the Main Conference Keynote. Ric Fulop, Co-founder & CEO of Desktop Metal, will be there, as well. This means that we’ll get a chance to learn more about the future of their respective businesses, which will hopefully have been more clearly determined by then. Robert Yusin, newly appointed CEO of Optomec, will participate on the first ever AMS panel dedicated to 3D-printed electronics. Meanwhile, this, the seventh edition of the event, will see the second iteration of our panel on additive construction.

Other sponsors so far include Presenting Sponsors Stifel and The Barnes Global Advisors, Networking Sponsor AM Ventures, and Platinum Sponsors AMT, Lincoln Electric, Uniformity Labs, Carpenter Additive, Dyndrite, and Velo3D.

What sets this event apart is the unique investment and business speaking roster that has been meticulously compiled, specifically tailored for the 3D printing industry. The organizers have gone to great lengths to bring together a diverse range of speakers, including venture capitalists, business leaders, and seasoned entrepreneurs. This exceptional lineup of speakers will offer invaluable perspectives on the current state and future trends of AM, as well as insights into investment opportunities and business strategies within the industry.

AMS provides an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to network and establish meaningful connections with like-minded individuals. The event will foster an environment conducive to collaboration and knowledge-sharing, enabling attendees to forge new partnerships and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving 3D printing landscape.

With ticket prices set to increase on Monday, July 10th, it is highly recommended that interested participants secure their tickets as soon as possible.

