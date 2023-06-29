ST Metal AM
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Functional Vases, Tiles, Lamps, Sustainable EVA

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
La Máquina is working with the material pure.tech and architect External Reference on 3D printed air purifying vases. This is one of a number of new ceramic and polymer design objects that are more than functional incorporating design, functionality as a vase or lamp as well as another functionality such as passive cooling or air purification. 

Studio RAP has made 3000 3D printed algorithmically designed tiles measuring 40 by 30 centimeters. Just like Oliver van Herpt did years ago with ceramics for buildings. The studio hopes to develop a complete workflow to do this more often.

Lumika tried and failed to collect waste and turn it into filament for 3D Printed lamps. They failed and now use Refill filament in Malaysia to make lamps.

Braskem spin out Xtellar has brought to market bio based EVA pellets for large format Additive. The 89 A Shore pellets are made from sugar cane and will work with 3D Systems´ Titan and other systems. 

NTU Singapore together with Panasonic have developed a multi material multi-wavelength laser based 3D printer that is capable of engendering different chemical and thermal reactions in polyimide and graphene oxide to turn them into a porous conductive graphene. This lightweight material can be printed on polymer, gold and textiles to make flexible circuits, wearables, sensors and more. 

Schaeffler Group is a $13.9 billion industrial conglomerate. A part of it,  Schaeffler Special Machinery, has released a multi material 3D printer capable of printing ceramics and metals. Details are scarce but the system could be used for batteries, engines or complex devices that showcase advanced integration and functionality

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Aerojet Rocketdyne Marks Milestone with Completion of RS-25 Engine Certification Tests

The recent successful completion of a 12-test certification campaign marks a significant milestone in Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) ‘s RS-25 engine production restart program. In partnership with NASA, this rigorous...

June 28, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

AML3D Evolves from Contract Manufacturer to 3D Printer OEM: An Interview with Interim CEO Sean Ebert

It’s never easy for a company to reinvent itself, especially regarding strategy—performing tweaks not only to individual details, but to an organization’s entire overall mission. Nevertheless, sometimes opportunities present themselves...

June 26, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesEducationExclusive InterviewsGovernment

Not Your Granny’s Shop Class: Oak Ridge High Offers 3D Printing Service Bureau Class

It is impossible to separate the history of Oak Ridge, Tennessee from the history of rapid advances in manufacturing. Located in the Knoxville metropolitan area, the town is synonymous with...

June 23, 2023
Aerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSustainability

GKN Soars into 3D Printing with New DED Metal 3D Printer and Materialise Partnership

The 2023 Paris Air Show saw GKN take yet another major step forward, with the third iteration of its directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printer. At the event, the British...

June 22, 2023

3D Printing Guides