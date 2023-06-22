3D Printing News Unpeeled: Space Sensors, Ocular Prostheses and The Embrace

Nicholas Puls makes 10 silicone eye sockets with ocular prostheses in it each year as well as a 100 artificial eyes for Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH). The sockets were previously also 3D printed using silicone elsewhere but now his hospital is experimenting 3D printing the eyes themselves. They base the design on scans of the remaining eye and print them on Stratasys equipment.
The 6 by 8 meter Hank Willis Thomas’ sculpture of The Embrace shows Martin Luther King Jr. embrace his wife Coretta Scott King. The statue was made with 608 parts made on a Voxeljet VX1000 in PMMA that were cast.
Velo3D sold two systems to Avio, an Italian developer of space propulsion and launcher systems. One is a Sapphire and the other is a Sapphire XC 1MZ, they’re for nickel super alloy space propulsion parts. Avio makes P120 rocket stage for the Ariane C, the Vega E first stage and a booster for the Ariane 6. This embeds Velo in the major space launcher developments in Europe.
ESA has made a 3D printed strain sensor using aerosol jet and powder bed fusion. CSEM did the work and proved out mass, volume and part count reduction on sensors with flexible pivots and hinges. CSEM also tested the sensors without degradation 200 and 5000 cycles.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 18, 2023
It’s a busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry! The Paris Air Show is back, and Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, and starts Stratafest as well....
3D Printing News Briefs, June 15, 2023: Exoskeleton, Startup Award, & More
We’re starting things off today with a case study from Materialise about an exoskeleton featuring 3D printed parts. Moving on, IN-VISION has expanded its powerful HELIOS light engine with new...
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 11, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including Additive Manufacturing for Defense, Aerospace & Space, OMTEC 2023, the CDFAM Symposium, and more. Stratasys and...
3D Printing News Briefs, June 10, 2023: Makerspace, 3D Printed Jet Engine, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll cover one story each on 3D printing in education, aviation, construction, and healthcare, and then finish up with news about a DMLS metal...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.