3D Printing News Unpeeled: Carbon Capture & ThinkingHuts

Today we learned that Billionaire Farhad “Fred” Ebrahimi acquired 23,881,002 shares, about 7.43%, of Desktop Metal and currently owns ¨7.26 percent of Desktop Metal, more than the next largest institutional investors, Vanguard and Blackrock, who have 6.94 and 6.5 percent of the company.¨
Maggie Grout founded ThinkingHuts to 3D print schools and other buildings in the developing world. Her team completed a building in Fianarantsoa Madagascar.
Xiaomeng Fang of NC State has developed a method to potentially enable carbon capture nets with 3D printing. Her team has developed a way to 3D print carbonic anhydrase in a hydrogel onto a net. The hydrogel is fixed with UV light and this could be a scalable technology for carbon capture.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Gender Diversity: 3DPrint.com’s Research on Women in Leadership Roles in the 3D Printing Industry
In recent years, the drive for gender diversity in leadership positions has extended to various industries, including the traditionally male-dominated field of technology. Recognizing the advantages of a diverse and...
Authentise Launches 3D Printing Database Powered by ChatGPT
Authentise, a workflow software company specializing in solutions for engineering and manufacturing, has launched 3DGPT, a comprehensive database of additive manufacturing (AM) knowledge that leverages OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform, and is...
America Makes Announces $11.7M in Funding for 3D Printing Projects
America Makes, the Manufacturing USA (MFG USA) institute headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, has announced $11.7 million in new funding opportunities, spread across ten different topic areas in additive manufacturing (AM)....
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 28, 2023
It’s another busy week in the world of 3D printing webinars and events, covering topics like automated wax support removal, wire-laser metal additive manufacturing, SLS 3D printing, manufacturing for space,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.