KASK Officially Introduces New Elemento Helmet with 3D Printed Technology

Since the emergence of additive manufacturing (AM), the cycling community has been one of its earliest adopters for end parts. We have seen everything from 3D printed helmets to 3D printed handle bars, and we have even seen 3D printed bikes.
The newest addition to this list of 3D printed cycling equipment is KASK’s “Elemento” helmet. The helmet was officially introduced during the Giro d’Italia and was worn prominently on the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team. This new helmet boasts a 3D printed padded liner and KASK’s Fluid Carbon 12 material. While the helmet is not the most aerodynamic or lightest of the KASK line, it does provide the highest safety rating. So, if safety is your top concern, this could be the helmet you have been looking for.
While the “Elemento” officially dropped last week, it has been in development with the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team since 2019. The KASK team had initially set out to develop the next generation of the “Protone” helmet, but soon realized their project had grown into something worthy of its own product line.
Two innovations that were introduced along with this new helmet were KASK’s Fluid Carbon 12 and KASK’s Multipod technology. The Fluid Carbon 12 is a composite technopolymer that can absorb more energy and redistribute said energy more evenly when compared to traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam, and the Multipod technology is KASK’s proprietary 3D printed internal padding made using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis AM. Both technologies improve the safety for the cyclist, and with the helmets lighter materials, increased ventilation, and ability to redesign certain features, it allowed KASK’s team to minimize the drop off in performance that might otherwise have been seen.
The “Elemento” is priced at €375.00, £335.00, $400.00, and AU$650.00 and comes in a variety of colors. It is targeted at the professional and semi-professional level, but for the recreational cyclists who want to be better protected while riding, this could be a great investment for you too.
With companies like KASK looking to continue implementing additive manufacturing and consumers looking to buy those products, AM and cycling seem to have a strong budding relationship. However, most of this equipment has been limited to the professionals. The costs to mass manufacture additive parts has been too expensive, and saving a few grams doesn’t affect the weekend warrior as much. But as the technology matures and costs are reduced, those advancements will trickle down into the consumer market.
