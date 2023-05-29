Inkbit

KASK Officially Introduces New Elemento Helmet with 3D Printed Technology

4 hours by Benjamin Perez 3D PrintingSports
Eplus3D

Share this Article

Since the emergence of additive manufacturing (AM), the cycling community has been one of its earliest adopters for end parts. We have seen everything from 3D printed helmets to 3D printed handle bars, and we have even seen 3D printed bikes.

The newest addition to this list of 3D printed cycling equipment is KASK’s “Elemento” helmet. The helmet was officially introduced during the Giro d’Italia and was worn prominently on the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team. This new helmet boasts a 3D printed padded liner and KASK’s Fluid Carbon 12 material. While the helmet is not the most aerodynamic or lightest of the KASK line, it does provide the highest safety rating. So, if safety is your top concern, this could be the helmet you have been looking for. 

Geraint Thomas of the INEOS Grenadiers wearing KASK’ Elemento Helmet during the Giro d’Italia. Image courtesy of KASK.

While the “Elemento” officially dropped last week, it has been in development with the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team since 2019. The KASK team had initially set out to develop the next generation of the “Protone” helmet, but soon realized their project had grown into something worthy of its own product line. 

The KASK Elemento Helmet with 3D Printed Multipod Technology. Image courtesy of KASK.

Two innovations that were introduced along with this new helmet were KASK’s Fluid Carbon 12 and KASK’s Multipod technology. The Fluid Carbon 12 is a composite technopolymer that can absorb more energy and redistribute said energy more evenly when compared to traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam, and the Multipod technology is KASK’s proprietary 3D printed internal padding made using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis AM. Both technologies improve the safety for the cyclist, and with the helmets lighter materials, increased ventilation, and ability to redesign certain features, it allowed KASK’s team to minimize the drop off in performance that might otherwise have been seen.

The “Elemento” is priced at €375.00, £335.00, $400.00, and AU$650.00 and comes in a variety of colors. It is targeted at the professional and semi-professional level, but for the recreational cyclists who want to be better protected while riding, this could be a great investment for you too.

With companies like KASK looking to continue implementing additive manufacturing and consumers looking to buy those products, AM and cycling seem to have a strong budding relationship. However, most of this equipment has been limited to the professionals. The costs to mass manufacture additive parts has been too expensive, and saving a few grams doesn’t affect the weekend warrior as much.  But as the technology matures and costs are reduced, those advancements will trickle down into the consumer market. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Dual Takeovers: Solid Solutions Secures 3DPRINTUK and 3DVerkstan

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 28, 2023

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBusinessDental 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingQuality Control

3D Printing News Briefs, May 27, 2023: Contract, Acquisition, Movie Prop, & More

We’re discussing Sintratec’s All-Material Platform first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to an NSF Career Award for a University of Pittsburgh research and a Phase...

May 27, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D Printing

Zeda Opens 3D Printing Facility in Cincinnati to Serve Regulated Industries

Today, California-based Zeda, Inc. announced that it has officially opened the doors to its new 75,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company, which rebranded to Zeda from PrinterPrezz...

May 24, 2023
3D Printing MaterialsBusinessExclusive InterviewsStocksSustainability

Jabil Introduces First PLA for Powder Bed 3D Printing

When we last caught up with Luke Rodgers, senior director of R&D at Jabil (NYSE: JBL), the manufacturing solutions provider was in the process of releasing a new material for powder bed...

May 22, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 21, 2023

There are several conferences and trade shows to tell you about in this week’s roundup, along with a few webinars as well. Materialise will discuss what’s new in Magics, 3D...

May 21, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
Flashforge
FacFox
Formnext
BASF
Velo
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides