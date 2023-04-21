Lithoz Brings Its Ceramic 3D Printing to the US via SiNAPTIC

Lithoz, the Austria-based world leader in ceramic additive manufacturing (AM), announced that at RAPID + TCT 2023 (May 2-4 in Chicago), it will sign a strategic partnership agreement with SiNAPTIC, a ceramic AM startup headquartered in Colorado. Founded in 2022, SiNAPTIC specializes in executing ceramic AM applications for medical devices.

Through the partnership, SiNAPTIC is purchasing 7 Lithoz CeraFab S65 Medical printers, which will support SiNAPTIC’s new R&D facility in Lafayette, CO. The purchase will also facilitate SiNAPTIC’s objective of becoming the leading contract manufacturer for ceramic products in North America.

Moreover, the deal authorizes SiNAPTIC to resell Lithoz hardware, software, and AM materials to the North American market. Per this part of the agreement, the companies will use new branding on the products for resale — “SiNAPTIC powered by Lithoz”.

In a press release about the multifaceted strategic agreement, Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz’s CEO, commented, “With SiNAPTIC we have found the right partner for the rapidly growing volume of inquiries on the North American market at exactly the right time! With the strong passion and huge momentum they bring on their mission to disrupt the medical device market with unique 3D printed technical ceramics, we quickly came to the conclusion that they are also the right company to be a leading contract manufacturer for the many different inquiries, from prototyping to serial production, we have received from OEMs of various verticals during the last months.” The CEO of SiNAPTIC, Bryan Scheer, MD, said, “By partnering with Lithoz, the experienced global leader in ceramic 3D printing, SiNAPTIC will gain access to a comprehensive range of technical ceramics, technologies, and unparalleled expertise. This partnership will allow SiNAPTIC to focus on optimizing efficiency in manufacturing and scaling production for our customers.”

SiNAPTIC has two corporate divisions: Technologies and Surgical. SiNAPTIC Technologies runs the rapid prototyping, R&D, and contract manufacturing operations, while SiNAPTIC Surgical is currently awaiting FDA approval to qualify as an original medical device producer. Thus, assuming the FDA process is successful, Lithoz will not only be entering new markets geographically, but will have its own formal branding in a new industry, as well, after many years of experience in medical.

The crossover between medical manufacturing and the broader manufacturing economy has always been critical, but it has obviously taken on an entirely new significance since 2020. That trajectory is going to become even more firmly established in the years to come, as manufacturers of every kind look to gain footholds in one of the few industries left with obvious growth potential.

Lithoz, then, is getting just as much out of this partnership as SiNAPTIC is, and overall, the two companies hit the nail on the head by joining forces. In general, I think there is a lot to be said for this sort of working agreement, and partnerships such as this one will continue to grow in popularity as the momentum of the AM industry’s scale-up accelerates. This will become especially important for companies that would like to avoid being acquired by larger competitors as the industry starts to consolidate.

Images courtesy of Lithoz

