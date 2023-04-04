Lithoz Launches 3D Printable Quartz Glass

Lithoz, the Austria-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and leader in ceramics 3D printing, announced that the company has launched a new quartz glass-based slurry for 3D printing applications. The product, called LithaGlass, is the result of a partnership between Lithoz and Glassomer, a producer of glass-based materials headquartered in Germany.
Glassomer has been selling fused silica glass (FSG) for additive manufacturing (AM) for several years now, but its activity in the AM sector has thus far been largely relegated to desktop machines and microprinting. The achievement of compatibility with Lithoz’s Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) platforms signals accelerating demand for FSG printing materials that can be used in increasingly large production runs of end-use parts.
AM for glass got a well-publicized boost at the very end of 2022, when Meta announced its acquisition of Belgian-Dutch AM optics firm, Luxexcel. Since that acquisition seems to have been primarily driven by Meta’s laying down the groundwork for its long-term transition to VR, the release of LithaGlass could obviously be a significant boost for any competing company that is entering the VR hardware space.
Beyond that, printing with FSG should garner significant interest from the semiconductor industry for a variety of reasons. FSG is among the most critical inputs in the production of photomasks — the transparent plates used for projecting patterns onto integrated circuits (ICs). FSG is also used for semiconductor packaging, for components in certain kinds of ICs, themselves, and for fiber optics. Thus, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, the scale-up of FSG printing could be nothing short of revolutionary for 3D printing in the electronics sector.
Lithoz had a standout year in 2022, and the launch of LithaGlass suggests that wasn’t a fluke. Ceramics is one of those subdivisions within the 3D printing sector at-large that hints at a future breakout due to its being particularly well-suited to optimize the inherent advantages of 3D printing technologies. (To name another example that I bring up frequently, along these same lines — maritime AM.) Its versatility simply gives ceramics a built-in edge over other 3D printing market segments, insofar as versatility is one of the benefits that drives business to adopt 3D printing, in the first place. FSG brings that versatility to even greater heights, and LithaGlass epitomizes why Lithoz is such an intriguing company.
Images courtesy of Lithoz
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Stratasys to Consider Final Buyout Offer from Nano Dimension
(See updates at the end of this article) Seemingly the culmination of an ongoing fight between the management of electronics 3D printing firm Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) and its largest...
Stratasys Receives Order for Four High-Speed Industrial 3D Printers
Stratasys, the additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer based in Israel, announced that the company has received an order for four H350 industrial platforms from German service bureau Götz Maschinenbau, an existing...
AM Drilldown: Canadian Carbon Credits Could Fuel 3D Printing and More
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the country’s latest budget, which offers $16.4 billion in tax credits for clean tech manufacturing, clean electricity and hydrogen over the next five years,...
MiddleGround Capital Announces Intent to Acquire 3D Printing Bureaus
The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is currently experiencing an interesting set of roll-ups related to 3D printing service bureaus. Given the pace of the sector and the number of smaller...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.