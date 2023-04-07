3D Printing Finance Experts Introduce Much-Needed “Printing Money” Podcast

“Printing Money” is a podcast series that explores the transactions behind some of the most innovative 3D printing businesses. Hosted by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper, the podcast offers an insightful and entertaining look at additive manufacturing (AM) as it relates mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, and the public markets, while considering broader technology trends and market movements in the AM industry

Alex Kingsbury is a technical expert and social commentator with over ten years of experience in the AM industry. Alex has worked in additive manufacturing in technology leadership roles for over ten years, having previously served as a Research Leader of Additive Manufacturing at CSIRO, and as an Additive Manufacturing Industry Fellow at RMIT University. For the last six years Alex has maintained Additive Economics, a private consultancy, to provide expert, strategic advice to investment firms, company boards, and government agencies on the commercialisation of and investment in advanced manufacturing technologies. Alex’s volunteer roles include being an independent expert on the Standards Australia Additive Manufacturing Technical Committee and the Regional Director for Women in 3D Printing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Alex’s expertise in AM and her commercial expertise related to the technology shines through in the podcast. She provides valuable insights into the latest developments in the field, breaking down complex concepts and explaining them in a way that is accessible to a broad audience. Her experience in the media formats of print, TV, and radio is also evident in her clear and engaging presentation style.

Danny Piper is an investment banker with NewCap Partners, a boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. focused on advanced manufacturing. Danny brings a unique perspective to the “Printing Money” podcast with his extensive background in mergers and acquisitions, and financing across a broad range of industry sectors, including composite materials, aerospace and defense, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, logistics and consumer products.

Danny leads NewCap’s focus in additive manufacturing and has been involved in numerous deals in the industry including:

Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Series A investment by Nikon

Optisys Series A investment with multiple investors

Sale of Eagle Engineered Solutions to Beehive3D

Sale of Morf3D to Nikon

PrinterPrezz (now Zeda) Series A round

Sale of Structured Polymers to Evonik

Arevo Series B extension with Airbus

Morf3D investments by Boeing Horizon X and AM Ventures

Oxford Performance Materials Series C with Hexcel

Nuvotronics Series B with multiple investors

Danny started his career as an acquisition officer in the United States Air Force, based in Silicon Valley. He was focused on the acquisition of hardware and software systems for space applications with customers including the Air Force (now Space Force), intelligence agencies and NASA. He moved from Silicon Valley to Los Angeles to work on the Air Force strategic planning team for space acquisitions at Space and Missile Systems Center. This experience gave him a unique perspective on the challenges of managing complex engineering projects and operations as well as a perspective on how government programs and budgets work.

Overall, Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the Printing Money podcast. Their diverse backgrounds and perspectives provide a comprehensive look at the latest trends and developments in the world of 3D printing. Listeners can expect insightful analysis, engaging discussions, and entertaining banter from these two knowledgeable hosts.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.