AMS Spring 2023

Nikon Spending Spree Continues with Investment in 3D Printed Antenna Firm Optisys

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Share this Article

Japanese optics manufacturing giant Nikon (TYO: 7731) has had a sizable foot in additive manufacturing (AM) for some time, and its interest in the sector has only escalated recently. This included the purchase of service bureau Morf3D, which was followed by a $622 million bid to buy AM original equipment manufacturer (OEM) SLM Solutions, publicized at the beginning of this month. Nikon then took a majority stake in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies (HMT), an OEM with platforms that combine AM with traditional CNC machining.

Today, Nikon announced another new investment, in Optisys, Inc., a Utah-based startup that designs metal AM applications for antennas and other radio frequency (RF) components for the aerospace and defense sector. This investment, as well as those mentioned in the first paragraph, constitute part of Nikon’s Next Generation Project Division, established in 2019 to create a synergistic portfolio of a wide array of advanced technologies. Moreover, this investment appears directly related to Nikon’s bid for SLM, as Optisys operates a fleet of SLM platforms.

In a press release announcing the investment, Janos Opra, Optisys’ CEO, commented, “Nikon’s investment and expertise in [AM] and advanced manufacturing techniques gives Optisys access to an ecosystem where we will be able to produce high-performance printed antennas in commercial volumes. This will enable Optisys to bring additively manufactured antennas into the mainstream for the most demanding market segments in both commercial and government applications.” Nikon’s corporate VP and general manager of the Next Generation Project Division, Yuichi Shibazaki, added, “Optisys’ industry leadership and precision design and manufacturing capabilities are well-aligned with Nikon core technologies and our vision for the future.”

Characteristic of the advantages of AM techniques generally, Optisys’ designs facilitate a good deal of streamlining when compared with traditional production techniques, for instance, by reducing multiple antenna components into a single piece. In addition to this, Nikon was also likely intrigued by the potential the investment provides for producing as many RF parts as possible in-house.

The more indistinguishable that the entire consumer goods sector becomes from what is already somewhat anachronistically called “the Internet of Things”, the likelier it is that huge global conglomerates like Nikon will be forced to increasingly rely on in-house production of as many components as possible. In this way, an analogy from ecology can usefully be applied in a macroeconomic context: the limiting factor.

Basically, a limiting factor is the scarcest resource that every organism in a given environment relies upon for survival. If every organism in a local environment depends on phosphorous, and phosphorous is the resource in the scarcest supply, then phosphorous is the limiting factor for that environment. Similarly, applying the concept to the consumer goods market, we can think of antennas as a limiting factor: if more or less every consumer good beyond a certain level of complexity requires an antenna, then the amount of total goods produced is directly dependent on how many antennas can be produced.

Thus, even for a company with as many assets as Nikon, the only way to ensure long-term security over antenna supplies may be to take the supply chain into its own hands. Given that all the largest corporations currently seem to be sitting on record piles of cash, other companies will likely follow Nikon’s lead in acquiring advanced manufacturing startups, towards bolstering in-house production bureaus. Finally, the fact that Nikon’s leadership seems to consider the present a good time to buy suggests that a bottom may have been reached in the AM sector. In turn, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see more investments from other companies resembling the ones Nikon has been making.

Images courtesy of Optisys

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nikon Invests in Optisys and Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

Formlabs Opens New 20,000-Square-Foot Industrial 3D Printing HQ in Milwaukee

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D Printing

Looking to Dominate Medical 3D Printing, Formlabs Appoints President of Healthcare

From Kickstarter to a president of Healthcare, it has been a heady journey for professional desktop 3D printing company Formlabs. The company announced that Guillaume Bailliard is to be its...

September 12, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 4, 2022

We’re getting busy again for this week’s webinar and event roundup! The Stratasys tour is taking.a break, but the company is still presenting a webinar on the NASA Hunch Program....

September 4, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing

NOAA Uses Formlabs 3D Printers to Create New Resilient Corals Species

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) are using Formlabs 3D printers to create a resilient new species of corals that can better withstand the ocean’s changing conditions....

August 31, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022

We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual...

August 21, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
EOS
ExOne
3d systems
Velo3D
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
FacFox
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides