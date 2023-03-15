RAPID

Hypercar Maker Czinger Reveals “World’s First” 3D Printed Gearbox Case

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesRobotics
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Czinger Vehicles, the maker of electric hypercars built on the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) assembly line, announced what the company claims is the first 3D printed automotive gearbox case. Partnering with UK automotive engineering firm Xtrac, Czinger used topology optimization software to design the gearbox case, which was printed in a proprietary aluminum alloy.

Topology optimization software is often used in additive manufacturing (AM), and is increasingly combined with AI-driven generative design. Those who favor the technique use it to speed up the design phase and maximize certain engineering attributes, especially structural efficiency. Divergent Technologies, the parent company of Czinger, developed its own in-house topology optimization software, one of the integral components to the DAPS platform.

Xtrac specializes in designing gearboxes for race cars, making the company a logical choice of partner for a manufacturer of fuel-efficient luxury hypercars. In addition to the gearbox case’s reduction in mass and its complex geometry, the main advantage to 3D printing the part is that it doesn’t require the use of tooling, which adds to the savings in lead time.

Image courtesy of Czinger Vehicles

In a press release about the first 3D printed gearbox case, Lukas Czinger, the co-founder and senior VP of operations at Czinger Vehicles, commented, “We are proud to team Czinger’s world-class engineers with those at Xtrac; together, we have developed an incredible, industry first, gearbox that is truly at the pinnacle of performance. We can’t wait to shatter more track records as we utilize this system in the 21C.” The CEO of Xtrac, Adrian Moore, said, “What our Xtrac engineers have accomplished in tandem with Czinger and Divergent is groundbreaking. Xtrac is pleased to be at the forefront of cutting-edge gearbox manufacturing by creating these 3D printed casings. It has been extremely interesting and very stimulating for our engineers working closely together to bring this cutting edge innovation to life.”

Image courtesy of Czinger Vehicles

Also speaking to the importance of software at Czinger is the fact that Divergent Technologies received a $100 million investment at the end of last year from Swedish software giant, Hexagon AB. Divergent has been extremely well-funded over the years. Prior to the investment from Hexagon, Divergent had already received a combined $240 million in financing and investments in 2022 alone — not a year when investors were generally very risk-friendly.

I think Divergent’s tech will have value regardless of how Czinger Vehicles does. That will remain a question until feedback comes in on the first Czinger cars to be delivered, which is expected to happen in late 2023. Even if they’re popular, moreover, the continued scale-up of production for a business model like Divergent’s/Czinger’s requires a constant steady increase of funding.

Luxury brands did very well in 2022, so there is reason to think that even if financing continues to be tough for risky ventures in 2023, Czinger will keep defying odds. Additionally, speaking of defying odds, if the broader market continues to be more resilient than expected, and there is a sudden resurgence of SPACs and IPOs, Czinger seems like the type of company that could do well by going public under the right circumstances.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Creality 3D Scanner, University of Arizona Hypersonics

Mass 3D Printing for Microchip Packaging Enabled with New Optomec Software

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsExclusive Interviews

APES and Neotech Expand Electronics 3D Printing in North America

Now that the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is at such a mature level, we’re seeing a high degree of differentiation across the market. Each vertical has become so developed that...

March 7, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsEnergySustainability

C3Nano Launches “First” Low-Temperature Conductive Ink for Electronics 3D Printing

C3Nano, a Silicon Valley-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials company that specializes in conductive inks, announced the release of SuperGrid: a material that is pitched as “the first low-temperature curing,” flexible...

January 31, 2023
Sponsored
3D SoftwareSponsored

Dixit Systems Launches Innovana3D to Transform Manufacturing Quote Generation and Order Management – AMS Speaker Spotlight

To create value and enable digital transformation in line with Industry 4.0, Dixit Systems has launched “Innovana3D- A Reimagined Quoting, Order Management, and Sales Platform for Manufacturing Service Providers”. The...

January 30, 2023
3D PrintingAutomationElectronicsSpace 3D Printing

Entire Nanosatellite 3D Printed within Single nScrypt 3D Printer

Under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II research grant with the Space Force, Sciperio relied on 3D printers from its sister company nScrypt to make small six unit...

January 26, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Velo3D
EOS
3d systems
Formnext
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF
3ERP
FacFox
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides