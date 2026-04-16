Caracol Taps CNC Robotics to Build and Support Its UK Systems

No matter how quickly the economy seems to be changing on the surface, there is no escaping the fact that geography is the foundation of economics, and, in case anyone had forgotten about that, global events thus far in 2026 serve as a harsh reminder. For obvious reasons — as everyone is now experiencing firsthand —geography has the most direct impact on the physical economy.

I’ve always viewed the additive manufacturing (AM) industry primarily as a story of industrial clusters, and it seems like that reality will be more relevant than ever in determining which companies succeed. So while it’s easy to look past announcements like the one that Caracol, the manufacturer of robotic arm AM systems, just made about a partnership with a UK-based robotics services firm, I think that precisely this sort of partnership will be indispensable to the health of the AM industry.

CNC Robotics, founded in the Liverpool area in 2010, is a Platinum System Integrator for KUKA, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of robotic arm systems. Throughout its history, it has established relationships with a number of different machining and AM brands, acting as on-the-ground customer support in the UK for its partners. Through the partnership with Caracol and Caracol’s official UK reseller, AM Futures, CNC Robotics will assemble and integrate Caracol’s Heron AM (composite) and Vipra AM (metals) systems in the UK, and provide aftermarket service once the machines are operational.

Caracol, based in Italy with a US headquarters, as well, has evolved from a small service provider into a steadily expanding, heavily-funded startup, bringing in $40 million last fall in a Series B round. The company plays in all the usual markets currently sought after by large-format AM enterprises, though it has particularly excelled at recreational maritime.

In a press release about Caracol’s partnership with CNC Robotics, Francisco De Stefano, co-founder and CEO of Caracol, said, “The UK is a strategic market for Caracol, and this partnership reflects the depth of that commitment. By building a complete local ecosystem — with AM Futures and CNC Robotics — we are giving UK manufacturers access to the full power of our platforms, assembled and supported on home soil. At a time when reshoring and supply chain resilience are top priorities across British industry, we want Caracol to be the partner manufacturers can count on.”

The founder and CTO of CNC Robotics, Jason Barker, said, “Our partnership with Caracol is a major milestone for CNC Robotics and for the UK manufacturing sector. As Caracol’s key partner in the UK, we’re not only bringing cutting-edge large-format [AM] technology to the market — we’re backing it with local technical expertise, responsive on-the-ground support, and strong commercial guidance. UK customers can rely on us for a seamless experience from initial consultation through to installation, training, and long-term service. Together with Caracol, we’re enabling manufacturers across the UK to adopt advanced AM solutions with confidence and clarity.”

In my recent PRO article on how 3D printed advanced packaging will likely act as an enabling technology for whatever Elon Musk’s Terafab ultimately amounts to, I discussed how pivotal systems integration services will be to the future of the semiconductor industry. I also pointed out the parallel between that trajectory and the most likely trajectory for the next wave of AM industry growth, and this is why companies like CNC Robotics will be so vital to where AM goes from here.

In the old way of doing things, the marker of a serious regional expansion was to establish one’s own corporate office in the region in question. That will continue to matter in certain instances, and for enterprises beyond a certain manpower and revenue threshold, but in most instances, I think it will be increasingly viewed as an unwarranted expense. The far more efficient move is to form connections along the lines of Caracol’s relationships with AM Futures and CNC Robotics.

Mainly, this is because even if one were to establish a corporate office in, say, the UK, this doesn’t really accomplish anything, anyway, unless you also have a relationship with a local systems integrator. That is, unless you’re prepared to essentially build your own version from scratch, which would more or less amount to starting a whole new company, under circumstances made extra complicated by the fact you’re trying to do so on foreign ground.

Collaboration with a company that already exists and is already viable simply makes far too much sense, especially when it gives a company like Caracol the opportunity to reach users that previously may have only had experience with CNC machining. Pay close attention to any company that has developed a lean formula for geographic expansion.

Images courtesy of Caracol

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