Czinger Vehicles Debuts New 3D Printed Hypercars

Last week, at The Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, Czinger Vehicles debuted two new hypercars that will join the company’s first offering, the 21C. In addition to the 21C V Max — a new body style for the two-seat 21C — the company also showed off an entirely new model, the four-seat, Hyper GT.

The 21C V Max

Czinger also exhibited a new, cobalt blue color option for the original 21C, called “Blue My Mind.” (The 21C V Max was unveiled in an exterior color that’s also new for the company, called “Red My Mind.”) The majority-owned subsidiary of Divergent Technologies plans to release the 21C V Max in late 2023, alongside the standard 21C, with more details to come on the target release date for the Hyper GT.

In a press release, CEO and co-founder of Czinger Vehicles, Kevin Czinger, commented, “The V Max is a new chapter in the 21C story, delivering high top speeds, unrivaled road and track performance and timeless elegance. This is a historic moment and one that will fundamentally change automotive manufacturing for generations to come.” Lukas Czinger, also a co-founder, as well as the company’s senior VP of operations, added, “From the AI-driven design software used to engineer it to the patented alloys its structures are printed in, the 21C embodies more than seven years of development and hundreds of millions of capital investment.”

As Czinger the younger notes, the company, largely through investments and loans made to Czinger’s corporate parent Divergent, has received ample monetary support, funding which has backed development of the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS). This includes up to $240 million in new funding announced in the past several months, alone.

The Hyper GT

Czinger represents not only a new model for automotive production, but, equally — and relatedly — a new model for purchasing cars. For instance, concerning the standard 21C, the starting price is $1.7 million, and Czinger plans to make a total of only 80 vehicles. The company is a big fan of the word “bespoke”, a word not often associated with the American automotive sector, more or less the inventor of modern mass production methods. Against that context, the distinction between Czinger Vehicles and the parent corp, which was also founded by Kevin Czinger, becomes especially interesting.

The 21C

First of all, the separation prevents the underlying technology from having to sink or swim based solely on the success of the initial practical application for that technology, i.e., Czinger Vehicles. This isn’t to say that there’s reason to think Czinger won’t succeed. Rather, it is simply to say that the company is clearly taking a risk on a completely original business model. Considering how significant a breakthrough DAPS could ultimately be, it is wise to safeguard it against any and all contingencies.

Secondly, assuming that Czinger Vehicles is a success, the distinction between the two companies could still work the same as the distinction between any automotive parent group and one of its subsidiary brands. The only difference is that, since it is following the lead of the legacy automotive sector, Czinger is able to build this potential into the company from the ground, up. Starting with a luxury automotive brand, the company could obviously branch into larger-scale production of less unaffordable cars with DAPS. Beyond that, it could ultimately branch out much more widely into a whole range of industries.

Images courtesy of motor1

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.