The Financial Factors of 3D Printing – AMS Focus

Returning for its sixth year, the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) live business and networking summit is less than a month away. The only live 3D printing event in New York will occur from February 7 through 9, 2023, with carefully planned panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking events.

From learning about trends in metal AM to exploring the future of 3D printing, AMS will be the perfect place for 3D printing enthusiasts, commercial leaders, and industry stakeholders to jumpstart their journey into additive manufacturing in 2023. The three-day event will have more than 100 renowned industry speakers on the program. Among the headline speakers are Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) Founder and CEO Benny Buller, Dyndrite Founder and CEO Harshil Goel, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) Senior Vice President Patrick Carey, and Uniformity Labs Founder and CEO Adam Hopkins.

VELO3D Founder and CEO Benny Buller. Image courtesy of VELO3D.

Every day, a conference section will be dedicated to financing in the AM sector. Ahead of the event and as the organizers put the finishing touches on preparations, we are bringing attention to what attendees can expect from the event’s foremost finance experts.

Exploring future investments in AM, a special presentation during the first day of the conference will find AM Ventures Managing Partner Arno Held, Stifel Managing Director Stephen Butkow, Digital Industrialist Founder John Hartner, and STS Capital Partners Managing Director Shamil Hargovan engage in a global conversation on the emerging and defining trends in AM’s finance scene. With Stifel Managing Director Bryan Dow moderating, audiences can expect this panel to delve into some of the most exciting aspects of the business.

During the second day of the summit and following panels on 3D printing in medicine, dentistry, and transportation, visitors can expect to hear from four speakers during the “Women in 3D Printing – Sustainability: The Path to Profitability” special presentation. The panelists are Kristin Mulherin, President of Women in 3D Printing; Christina Kurth, Vice President of Sales at Sintavia; Katharina Eissing, Co-Founder and CTO of 1000 Kelvin, and Bjorn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability at EOS Group. As leading forces at some of the most successful businesses in the industry, the speakers will shed light on how sustainability can boost profitability in many ways and how companies should find the best ways to implement change.

On the final day of the AMS event, audiences will hear from an AM executive panel on the future of AM. This special presentation, moderated by Butkow, will oversee a conversation between Glynn Fletcher, Vice Chairman of the EOS Group; Ivan Madera, Founder, and CEO of Morf3D; Mohsen Seifi, Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs at the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and Dow from Stifel.

In 2022, the volatile market led many investors to preserve their wealth against heightened inflation, rising interest rates, and receding economic growth. As a result, 2023 is anticipated to carry on many of the challenges we saw last year. According to a 3D printing predictions article we released in early January, the industry may be facing macroeconomic headwinds and the ripple effects of global bottlenecks like ongoing supply chain disruptions. However, experts we consulted believe there is still robust demand for AM, especially as the technology progresses and evolves in end-use part production, new materials, and workflow software. The upcoming AMS summit will be an excellent opportunity to discover what trends lie ahead and what to expect in 2023.

Conversations at the summit will also revolve around post-processing, software development, automation, medical 3D printing, AM in the auto industry, series production of metal parts, large format 3D printing, new additive manufacturing materials, dental printer trends, and more.

The AMS summit seeks to replicate and improve upon the results of past editions and contribute to the 3D printing community as it evolves. The event will also feature unique networking opportunities, including the Bavarian Beer & Pretzels Networking Reception on February 7, sponsored by AM Ventures, and the Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Happy Hour on February 8.

To learn more about finance in 3D printing, register here for the Additive Manufacturing Strategies business summit in New York City, February 7-9, 2023, hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis. The “Special Presentation” sessions described in detail in this article will begin every day between 5 PM and 5:20 PM Eastern Time. Register for the event here.

