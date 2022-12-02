AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: India and 3D Printing, Table top games and Lithoz

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Lithoz releases a better hydroxyapetite material for its LCM process, LithaBone HA 480. The firm says that it enables thicker wall thicknesses (up to 10mm), better depth of cure, better deals and a longer shelf life. The company hopes that it will be used to 3D print individualized bone grafts. Devin Montes on YouTube made a 3D printed table top game two years ago, a recent blog post in local news makes it apparent that online ideas and parts could be perennials that could be popular many years after they are made. What does this mean for future success in 3D printing? Can 3D printing ever lead to a successful game? Can we see a collaboration between 3D printing hubs and designers to distribute games worldwide? In India at AMTECH in Hyderabad state minister KT Rama Rao expresses an interest into making Telangana state a pivotal site in 3D printing.

 

