3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 27, 2022

Coming off of Thanksgiving in the U.S., we’re still at low mass when it comes to 3D printing webinars and events, but there are still a few offerings this week, starting with RSNA 2022. In addition to two other shows, the AM Coalition is holding a members-only roundtable, and webinars on several topics will be held by TriMech, 3DHEALS, and more. Read on for the details!

November 27 – December 1: RSNA 2022

First up, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is holding its 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting in Chicago starting today, November 27th, through Thursday, December 1st. Held as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual attendance options, RSNA 2022: Empowering Patients and Partners in Care is a global radiology forum. The event will feature several top-level speakers in its plenary sessions, as well as an AI Showcase, corporate symposiums, technical exhibits, the RSNA After Dark party, and more.

“RSNA 2022 provides exceptional education in every subspecialty and unparalleled opportunities to exchange new ideas, network with the radiology community and view the latest medical imaging technology — illustrating the dynamic role imaging plays in disease management, multidisciplinary collaboration and patient care.”

You can register for RSNA 2022 here.

November 28 – December 2: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

November 29 – 30: JEC Forum DACH

On Tuesday and Wednesday, November 29th and 30th, JEC Forum DACH 2022 is coming to Augsburg, Germany. First introduced in Frankfurt last year, the annual event is organized by JEC Group and the AVK and focuses on composite materials. It rotates each year to a different city in the DACH region to enable closer connections with local companies and R&D centers, and to promote the regional ecosystem of composites in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. There are three pillars of the event: business meetings, conferences, and innovation; the last comes to life through the JEC Composites Startup Booster competition and the AVK Awards.

“The Augsburg region is hosting major companies such as Airbus Helicopters, DLR (DEUTSCHES ZENTRUM FUER LUFT- UND RAUMFAHRT E.V.), FAURECIA CLEAN MOBILITY, FRAUNHOFER ICGV, HRC Hengrui Group, KUKA Industries GmbH, MAI Carbon Composites United e. V., MT Aerospace AG, Premium AEROTEC GmbH, Siemens AG and SGL Technologies GmbH.”

You can register for the Forum here.

November 30: SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023 with TriMech

At 2 pm EST on the 30th, TriMech is holding a webinar on how to “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023,” which is the “key element” in offering Distributed Data Management. TriMech Solutions Consultant Tony Bucchino will discuss the key features of SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023, such as process, Bill of Material, and project management, and also take a look at what’s new.

“SOLIDWORKS Manage is an advanced data management system that extends the global file management and application integrations enabled by SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 30: Additive Manufacturing Coalition Members-Only Roundtable

Also on Wednesday the 30th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will present a Members-Only Roundtable on Post-Election Results Advocacy Planning at 3 pm EST. Speakers will be Ms. Stewart Barber, Director of Government Affairs, Semiconductor Industry Association; Mr. Toby Smith, VP for Science Policy and Global Affairs, Association of American Universities; and Mr. Matt Herrmann, Senior Advisor, The Roosevelt Group.” The live Zoom forum will operate under Chatham House Rule.

“We invite our members to join us for a panel discussion of the election outcomes and implications for the upcoming legislative year. We will then have a strategic discussion about the AM Coalition’s advocacy plan for next year.”

If you previously signed up for a Members-Only activity, you can simply RSVP here. If not, you must first sign up for a Members-Only Account on the website using your organizational email address, and then you can RSVP for the roundtable forum.

December 1: 3D Printed Regenerative Hip Implants with Materialise

At 10 am EST on Thursday, December 1st, Materialise will hold a webinar on “Meaningful Innovations in Personalized Care: 3D-Printed Regenerative Hip Implants.” Attendees will learn about research on 3D printed regenerative hip implants from Dr. Nasim Golafshan, winner of the Mimics Innovation Awards 2022, as well as Materialise CEO and Founder Fried Vancraen and Professor Jos Malda with the University of Utrecht. There will also be a chance to learn further details during a Q&A.

“Two significant advantages of personalized care include making procedures less invasive and increasing the longevity of treatments. In this webinar, you’ll learn how the winner of the Mimics Innovation Awards 2022, Dr. Nasim Golafshan, achieved both of these goals for the surgical treatment of hip dysplasia with 3D-printed regenerative hip implants.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 1: 3DHEALS on Startup Fundraising in Healthcare

Also on the 1st, but at 11 am EST, 3DHEALS will focus on “Fundraising, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors in Healthcare 3D Printing” in a panel discussion. 3DHEALS offers the Pitch3D Program, in which it discovers early-stage startups, meets the founders, and helps the companies with fundraising. In this discussion, moderated by neuroradiologist Dr. Jenny Chen, the founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, the speakers will be Arno Held, Managing Partner of AM Ventures; Jimmy Lu, Co-Founder & Managing Director of EOS BioInnovation; Natalie Levy, Founder of women-first investment group She’s Independent; Tom Vogelsong, an angel investor in MedTech and a Life Science Advisor to, and Director of Deal Flow for, KYTO Technology and Life Science; Tom Gwinn, an Investment Manager at Evonik Venture Capital; and Tak Cheung, Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

“In this unique 3DHEALS virtual event, we would like you to meet some of the VCs and angel investors behind the scene and learn more about the medical device and biotechnology investment environment under the current macroeconomy. The format of this event will focus on a moderated panel discussion focusing on the current status, short-term, and longer-term outlook of the institutional investment landscape. The audience is welcome to bring many questions to this rare and unique opportunity and engage live.”

You can register for the discussion here.

December 1: Metal AM for Naval Shipbuilding

3D Systems is holding a webinar at 1 pm EST on Thursday the 1st about the “Development of Metal Additive Manufacturing for Naval Shipbuilding.” Dr. Mike Shepard, Vice President of Aerospace & Defense Segment at 3D Systems, and Dr. John Ralls, Manager Principal Engineer3/Deputy Chief Engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), will discuss metal AM opportunities in the naval shipbuilding industry, and how it impacts the timely delivery of quality hardware. Attendees will learn about the need for suitable AM marine alloys, the qualification path for 3D printed parts in naval shipbuilding, and more.

“The benefits of metal additive manufacturing (AM) are well documented in the medical and aerospace industries, where high-value, complex designs often find success. The naval shipbuilding industry also has an immense opportunity to impact timely delivery of quality hardware using Metal AM. As one example, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division anticipates up to 75 percent reduction in lead times and lowered inventory costs by switching over historically difficult CuNi30 castings to a qualified laser powder bed fusion material and process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 2: Wearable Sensors & Printed Electronics

Finally, TechBlick is holding a free virtual conference and exhibition on electronic textiles, wearable sensors, and printed electronics on Friday, December 2nd. From 1-7 pm CET (7 am-1 pm EST), a global audience can enjoy 25 speakers and over 35 live exhibitors in a unique, interactive virtual environment. Track 1 will focus on wearable sensors and therapeutics, e-textiles, and continuous vital signs monitoring, while Track 2 is about printed, flexible, hybrid, 3D electronics. Topics will include smart apparel, soft wearable bioelectronics, printed sensors, intelligent skin patches, wearable sensors for sports and athletics, soft wearable bioelectronics, and more.

“The two themes are highly synergetic, and we believe that this intermixing of technologies and communities will drive innovation and commercialization. In addition to the below two-track agenda you can visit the following hosted live booths: Voltera, Epishine, Dupont Teijin Films, DoMicro, Copprint, InnovationLab, NovaCentrix, PulseForge, Fujikura Kasei, ImageXpert, Panacol, Neotech AMT, Celanese, Applied Materials, Coatema, Sateco, IDS, Ames Goldsmith, Kimoto, Encres Debuit, Raymor, Quad Industries, Ynvisible, Brilliant Matters, and many more.”

You can register for the virtual conference here.

