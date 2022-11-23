3D Printing News Unpeeled: Robotics, Molyworks and Fraunhofer

Molyworks´ metal powder sales unit Continuum raised $36 million from an PE fund to power recycled powder sales. ARA was interested because Continuum could perhaps decarbonize the supply chain through powder recycling. Several Fraunhofer institutes work together on 3D printing automatically using powder bed fusion. This could greatly reduce the costs of 3D printed parts. Rosotics, a startup, just raised $750,000 to launch an induction heating approach for metal printing that aims to make parts larger and cheaper. This is a supremely ambitious vision and also gets Draper, Sequoia and more on board the new firm.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
This Is Halloween: Spooky 3D Printed Ghosts & Ghouls & Pumpkins
There’s nothing scarier than not having decorations for your Halloween party. So we’ve compiled a short list of some of our favorite spooky 3D printed models from Thingiverse, MyMiniFactory, Pinshape,...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 29, 2022: Crowdfunding a 3D Printed House & More
We’re kicking things off with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Dallas construction startup is looking to raise $2 million to 3D print homes. LÖMI joined the...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 14, 2022: Sales, Security, Medical Devices, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll take care of business first, as 3YOURMIND announced its Chief Operations Officer and Meltio announced a new sales partner. Ultimaker received an important...
3D Printing for the Holidays: Celebrating Easter, Passover, & Ramadan
It’s a busy holiday season around the world, as Easter is this Sunday, Passover begins tomorrow, April 15th, and Ramadan started on April 2nd. As always, if you want to...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.