3D Printing News Unpeeled: Robotics, Molyworks and Fraunhofer

Molyworks´ metal powder sales unit Continuum raised $36 million from an PE fund to power recycled powder sales. ARA was interested because Continuum could perhaps decarbonize the supply chain through powder recycling. Several Fraunhofer institutes work together on 3D printing automatically using powder bed fusion. This could greatly reduce the costs of 3D printed parts. Rosotics, a startup, just raised $750,000 to launch an induction heating approach for metal printing that aims to make parts larger and cheaper. This is a supremely ambitious vision and also gets Draper, Sequoia and more on board the new firm.

