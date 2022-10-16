3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 16, 2022

Because there an insane number of events and webinars for this week’s roundup, I’m going to do things a little differently in this edition. First, I’ll list all of the AM industry-related events, along with a very brief description of each one. Then, I’ll go through the different tours taking place around the world, and finally, I’ll tell you in more detail about all of the webinars offered this week. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

INDUSTRY EVENTS

October 17 – 19: AM Automotive Summit

First, the AM Automotive Summit, powered by ASME, offers an interactive environment with opportunities to see and touch new applications, take part in consultations and small group roundtables, go on exclusive site tours of leading production and R&D facilities, and collaboratively engage with the additive manufacturing community in the only automotive-focused AM conference. Themes will include mass customization, smart supply chains, advanced materials, sustainability, and more. The summit will be held in Detroit, Michigan, from October 17-19, and you can purchase a pass here.

October 17 – 20: CAMX 2022

The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, better known as CAMX 2022, welcomes manufacturers, OEMs, innovators, and suppliers to present the latest advancements in composites manufacturing, product design, and materials engineering for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, construction, industrial manufacturing, and more. The event will be held in Anaheim, California from October 17-19, and exhibitors include Thermwood Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Arkema, Massivit 3D, and Titan Robotics, a 3D Systems Company. Register for CAMX 2022 here.

October 17 – 20: ITAP 2022 & ASTM’s QA for AM ITAP Course

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), a strategic platform that helps companies the APAC region start, scale, and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 processes and solutions, takes place at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre from October 18-20; you can register for ITAP 2022 here.

On Monday, October 17th, the day before ITAP begins, ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence is holding a short certificate course about “Quality Assurance for Additive Manufacturing” at the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC). Attendees will learn baseline knowledge of what QA means for additive manufacturing, what to consider when making components for critical applications, and cover the requirements to establish a process flow in an AM facility based on ISO/ASTM standards. You can register for the course here.

October 18 – 19: America Makes Fall TRX 2022

America Makes is holding its Fall 2022 Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC) in Huntsville, Alabama from October 18-19. The event, which has a less formal presentation format to encourage questions and conversation, provides a deep dive into technical information regarding collaborative projects by America Makes, and offers a unique networking experience for members in attendance. You can register for Fall TRX 2022 here.

October 18 – 20: MRO Europe

The largest event of its kind in Europe, MRO Europe will be October 18-20 and brings together airlines, OEMs, suppliers, MROs, and industry experts to explore and define the aviation maintenance industry. The event in London, which is part of Aviation Week, combines a senior level conference and an international tradeshow, and GKN Aerospace and Materialise will both in attendance. You can register for MRO Europe here.

October 19 – 20: Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium

Nanoscribe is holding its second Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium (NMLS) online with partners Raith Nanofabrication, GenISys, and micro resist technology. The event, which will feature technical experts and customers presenting the latest technologies and products for Nano-Micro-Lithography, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm CEST (8 am to 11 am EST) on Wednesday, October 19th, and from 9 am to 1 pm CEST (3 am to 7 am EST) on Thursday, October 20th. You can register here.

October 19 – 20: NAMIC Global AM Summit 2022

NAMIC’s flagship event, the Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS), will be held at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre October 19-20, in conjunction with ITAP 2022. The primary theme of GAMS 2022 is “Embracing sustainability and supply chain resilience with 3D Printing,” and focus on contemporary topics regarding “Empowering a Sustainable World,” “Resilience in our Supply Chains,” and “Transforming Lives and Humanity.” Several global AM application experts and thought leaders, including our Executive Editor Joris Peels, will be speaking during the event on how 3D printing can be applied to improve the world. You can register here.

October 19 – 20: MetalMadrid 2022

MetalMadrid 2022, from October 19-29, is a leading event in manufacturing, machining, and metal processing, held at IFEMA Feria de Madrid. Visitors can spend time at the show networking, as well as seeing the exhibited machines in operation and taking part in many activities, training workshops in metal, and the TECH CONGRESS 4.0. Exhibitors include Materialise, Arburg, Formlabs, HP, and more. You can register for the free conference here.

October 19 – 20: AM Medical Days

Organized by the Institute for Production Management AG (IPM), the AM Medical Days hybrid conference in Berlin welcomes experts and decision-makers to discuss how applying additive technologies can improve patient outcomes. During the October 19-20 event, 40 speakers and 42 exhibitors are expected from companies including Stryker, BASF, Evonik, Stratasys, Johnson & Johnson, MGA Medical, and more. The conference will focus on four strategic application fields of 3D printing in the medical sector: surgical preparation, orthotics and prosthetics, implants and bioprinting, and regulatory aspects. You can purchase tickets for AM Medical Days here.

October 19 – 20: 3D Print Paris

The leading event for AM in France, 3D Print Paris Congress & Exhibition, will be held October 19-20 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. In addition to a startup contest, there will be workshops and conference on topics such as design freedom, integrating 3D scanning into the AM value chain, sustainable development, metal 3D printed tooling, financing, post-processing, materials from the circular economy, and more. Industry companies attending 3D Print Paris include Markforged, 3YOURMIND, Admatec, EOS, Creaform, Desktop Metal, Intamsys, Mimaki, Sinterit, and more. You can register for the event here.

October 19 – 26: K Fair 2022

K Fair 2022 is a must-see for the plastics and rubber industry, held from October 19-26 at Messe Düsseldorf. Hot topics at this year’s trade fair will be the circular economy, digitalization, and climate protection, and product categories include raw materials, semi-finished products and technical parts, and services, research, and science. Several AM industry companies will be attending K Fair 2022, including the LEHVOSS Group, AIM3D, Kurtz Ersa, Cubicure, Wacker Chemie, Victrex, Evonik, and more. You can register for K Fair 2022 here.

October 20: DELMIA World Tour 2022

Finally, is holding the DELMIA World Tour 2022 on Thursday, October 20th, at the Westin Waltham in Boston, Massachusetts. Focused on how DELMIA solutions power innovation, resiliency, and sustainability, the day will include live demos of DELMIA’s collaborative tools and solutions, a plenary session featuring customers and industry thought leaders, breakout tracks for Industrial Engineering, Planning & Optimization, and Manufacturing & Operations, and plenty of time and opportunity to network. You can register here.

TOURS

October 17, 18, & 20: Stratasys Experience Tour

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the U.S. this week, first stopping at Weber State in Clearfield, Utah, hosted by PADT, on the 17th. On the 18th, the tour will stop at the GoEngineer office in Midvale, Utah, and then head to USTAR, back in Clearfield, Utah, on the 20th, hosted by GoEngineer.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here.

October 18 – 20: HP’s MJF Experience Tour

HP continues its MJF Experience Tour, sharing the latest developments in industry segments. The first stop will be at Designfusion in Toronto, Ontario, from 3-5 pm EST on the 18th, with the focus on automotive and electric vehicles. At TPM in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2-5 pm EST on the 19th, attendees will hear about DfAM, consumer goods, and robotics and end of arm tooling. The last stop of the week will be at ABCorp in Boston, Massachusetts from 2:30-5:30 pm EST on the 20th, all about medical devices.

“Learn about industry advancements and how MJF is reshaping how businesses approach digital transformation.”

You can register for the tour here.

October 19 – 20: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues across the EMEA this week with the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks to continue its global Forged Tour Part Deux. On the 19th, the tour will visit Reading in the UK with CREAT3D starting at 9:30 am BST, and then head to Cambridge with Innova starting at 10 am BST. The tour stays in the UK on the 20th, stopping at the National Railway Museum in York with Mark3D from 10 am to 12 pm BST, and then heads to Bad Waldsee, Germany with 3D-MODEL from 9 am to 12:30 pm BEST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

October 19: Velo3D’s Seeing is Believing Roadshow

The Seeing is Believing Roadshow by Velo3D also continues this week, making a stop in Toronto from 9 am until 2 pm EST on Wednesday, October 19th. Attendees will get a complete overview of the Velo3D end-to-end solution, see real-world examples of customer-printed parts, and learn how the company’s AM solution helps reduce costs, project timelines, and supply chain risks for specialized parts.

“Whether you’re new to metal additive manufacturing (AM) or have experience with conventional AM technologies, our “Seeing is Believing” roadshow in Toronto is the perfect opportunity to speak with our experts and learn if the Velo3D end-to-end solution is right for your application or part.”

You can register for the roadshow here.

WEBINARS

October 17 – 18: Nanoscribe’s Bioprinting for Healthcare Course

Nanoscribe and the Henry Royce Institute are holding a training course together on “3D Bioprinting for Healthcare Applications,” from October 17-18. Attendees will hear insights from experts already using bioprinting, such as Prof. Ipsita Roy, University of Sheffield, and Clement Milet, Laboratory Director at CTI Biotech, as well as representatives from Henry Royce, Nanoscribe, and Cellink. There will also be some opportunities for hands-on group training in extrusion, DLP, and two-photon polymerization bioprinting, and to see Nanoscribe’s high-performance 3D bioprinting system, Quantum X bio, in action during a live demo session.

“This course will explore the use of 3D bioprinting techniques in the development and manufacture of applications for medical use. On the first day, the use of extrusion-based printing approaches will be covered. Day two will focus on light-based methods to create hydrogels.”

You can register for the £25 training course here. Participants should have prior knowledge and experience in fields covering medicine, biotechnology, or materials science.

October 17 – 21: Nanoscribe Online Training Week

Nanoscribe is also holding another Online Training Week for customers and system users from October 17-21. Basic training will be held from 1-2 pm CEST (7-8 am EST) on the 17th, with Advanced Training – 3D Small Feature Solution Set from 1-4 pm CEST (7-10 am EST) on the 18th. Advanced Training – 3D Medium Feature Solution Set will be on the 19th from 1-3 pm CEST (7-9 am EST), and the Advanced Training – 3D Large Feature Solution Set will be on the 20th from 1-3 pm CEST (7-9 am EST). Finally, training on the Quantum X will be from 1-3 pm CEST (7-9 am EST) on the 21st.

“As a participant in the basic training, you will learn how to start working with the Nanoscribe system right away. With the advanced training, you will expand your knowledge even further. You will learn about advanced features and how to optimize your print job accordingly.”

You can log in to NanoGuide for more information, or to sign up.

October 17 – 21: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, October 3rd, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

October 19: Stratasys PolyJet Update for Parts Providers

At 11 am CDT (12 pm EST) on Wednesday, October 19th, Stratasys is holding a “PolyJet Product Update for Parts Providers.” Applications Engineer Colton Mehlhoff and Senior Project Engineer Perry Hubbling will focus the discussion on PolyJet technology, including new materials and 3D printers, as well as cost- and time-saving technology advancements. Topics will include an overview of jetting technology, the Stratasys PolyJet machine lineup, color printing and water soluble supports, and more.

“In this session, we will focus on PolyJet technology, including new materials, new printers, and cost and time saving technology advancements to drive profitability for parts providers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 19: R&D of New Sander’s Grip with Stratasys and UW

Later that same day, at 1 pm CDT (2 pm EST), Stratasys will hold a webinar focused on “Research and development of the new Sander’s Grip with Boeing by University of Washington.” The speaker will be Dr. Jeffrey Lipton, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at UW, whose work is currently focused on 3D printing and robotics. Together with Stratasys, he will explain how researchers worked with Boeing to reduce the sander vibration, all the way from developing an exclusive material to students using 3D printing to get to the final design.

“You’ll hear first-hand how additive manufacturing is applied to research and development of new materials and how students are not only getting hands-on with the technology, but working on real-life projects that are being implemented with big manufacturers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 19: 3D Systems Open House in Texas

3D Systems is hosting an Additive Manufacturing Open House at Saint Arnold Brewery in Houston, Texas from 4-7 pm CT (5-7 pm EST) on the 19th. This is a chance to meet with 3D printing experts in a casual setting to discuss AM materials, processes, and design considerations. There will be specific sessions for SLS and DMP technology, as well as the Titan Atlas pellet extrusion and hybrid manufacturing. You bring your questions and challenges, and 3D Systems will provide the food and beverages!

“We will discuss additive solutions for aerospace, turbomachinery, tooling, casting applications and more.”

Seats are limited, so please register for the open house here.

October 20: 3DHEALS Panel for O&P

The latest panel discussion by 3DHEALS will be “3D Printing for O&P” at 8 am PST (11 am EST) on Thursday, October 20th. Moderated by 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen, the panelists will be industrial designer Alexander Geht, Parametric Design Developer and Consultant with TOM Tikkun Olam Makers; architect Jacopo Lazzaro, Co-Founder and Technical Director of startup PlayCast, which works to improve the quality of life for people with temporary disabilities; Florian De Boeck, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Spentys; and Diana Hall, Founder, President, and CEO of global biomedical company ActivArmor.

“The field of 3D printed orthotics and prosthetics has advanced significantly since the days of ENABLE hands. These advancements include not just hardware, and materials, but also software, designs, 3D scanning, and lately completely digitalized workflow at the point of care, often leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence. More importantly, technologists are now working more closely with clinicians to create a more efficient and more evidence-based patient-centered clinical solution. Join a group of entrepreneurs next Thursday and explore the latest update, challenges, and solutions to 3D printed orthotics, prostheses, and assistive devices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 20: Victrex & Stratasys for Aerospace Applications

Last month, Stratasys began a new series of webinars focused on its validated material ecosystem. The first was about Kimya’s PC-FR material, the second focused on Covestro’s Addigy PA6/66 GF-20 LS FR material, and the third was about Kimya Kepstan PEKK-SC. This Thursday the 20th, at 11 am CDT (12 pm EST), Stratasys will complete the series with “Why Victrex AM 200 Is a great fit for aerospace applications.” The PEEK-based filament is produced using Victrex’s LM PAEK polymer technology, and features chemical resistance, strength, and thermal stability. It’s also the first high-temperature AM material in the Stratasys ecosystem with soluble supports. The speakers will be Stratasys Industrial Materials Applications Engineer Rachael Wratkowski and Robert McKay, who leads New Business Development for Additive Manufacturing at Victrex.

“Victrex AM200 is the first high temperature 3D printing material available in Stratasys’ material ecosystem with soluble supports, which allows for greater design freedom. This material also boasts substantial impact resistance and can be used in higher temperature and chemically aggressive environments.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 20: Formlabs’ New Nylon SLS Powders

In 2022, Formlabs released four new SLS materials—Nylon 11, Nylon 12, Nylon 12 GF, and Nylon 12 CF—and will be discussing them further in the “Deep Dive into High Performance SLS Powders” webinar at 11 am PT (2 pm EST) on the 20th. Attendees will receive an overview of all four powders, considerations when choosing the right one, applications for each, and, when applicable, workflow considerations, from product experts Alex Pestana, Sales Engineer, and Maeli Latouche, Product Marketing Manager. There will also be plenty of time for questions.

“Join this session if you’re curious about SLS 3D printing, what’s possible with these high performance materials or if you’re just eager to hear about cutting edge developments in the industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 20: Expert Silicone 3D Printing Advice

Finally, as part of the Metrix webinar series, Protolabs and ASME are partnering to bring you a webinar on “Silicone 3D Printing: Expert Advice” at 2 pm EST on the 20th. Silicone, specifically 20-60A durometer silicone, can be used to print high-detail elastomeric parts for applications like dental liners, surgical models, seals, gaskets, and grommets, keypads and buttons, and more. Dave Giebenhain, Global Product Director of 3D Printing for Protolabs, will discuss material properties and cost comparison to injection molded liquid silicone rubber, recommended design principles for additive silicone, and more.

“Dive into the ins and outs of true silicone 3D printing. See how you can additively manufacture prototypes or production parts with complex, organic geometries in silicone. Using 20-60A durometer silicone, smooth, watertight, biocompatible, and durable parts can be achieved.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

