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Oerlikon Adds ATLIX’s xBUILD 5000, Plans More for 2027

October 13, 2026 by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing
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Oerlikon has installed a new ATLIX xBUILD 5000 metal 3D printer at its facility in Huntersville, North Carolina, marking the first production deployment of the system worldwide. The machine will expand the company’s manufacturing capacity for customers in the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries.

The installation builds on Oerlikon’s existing fleet of ATLIX metal 3D printers and is part of a broader effort to increase production capacity. The company also plans to invest in additional xBUILD 5000 systems beginning in 2027, although it has not disclosed how many machines it intends to purchase.

The xBUILD 5000 is a metal 3D printer with four 1 kW lasers and a build volume of 500 × 500 × 400 mm. It also has an automated system that allows operators to switch between builds in about 15 minutes, reducing downtime and helping the machine produce more parts.

“We are pleased to continue strengthening our partnership with ATLIX and are excited to add these innovative systems to our production fleet,” said Dan Haller, Head of Commercial at Oerlikon AM.

ATLIX xBUILD 5000. Image courtesy of ATLIX.

Oerlikon’s Huntersville facility is one of the company’s main metal 3D printing operations in the U.S. Opened in 2019 following a $55 million investment, the 125,000-square-foot site handles everything from designing and printing metal parts to heat treatment, machining, and inspection. This allows Oerlikon to provide customers with finished components rather than just 3D printed parts.

The facility has also been growing. In September 2025, Oerlikon announced a partnership with TRUMPF’s former additive manufacturing business, which later became ATLIX. At the time, Oerlikon added three TruPrint 5000 printers, bringing its total to six of those machines and 26 metal 3D printers overall. The company said the equipment would support applications such as heat exchangers, cold plates, and suppressors.

Oerlikon has also invested in other large metal 3D printing systems. In March 2025, it announced a partnership with Northrop Grumman to add an AMCM M4K-4 printer at Huntersville. That machine was intended to help meet demand for larger and more complex metal parts, particularly in aerospace, defense, and semiconductor manufacturing.

These investments show how Oerlikon has been adding different types of metal 3D printers to handle a wider range of customer needs. The new xBUILD 5000 continues that expansion, with a larger build area and automation designed to support regular production.

Oerlikon’s Huntersville facility. Image courtesy of Oerlikon.

The installation is also an important step for ATLIX, which became an independent company after TRUMPF sold its metal additive manufacturing business in September 2025. The company introduced the xBUILD name in September 2026, replacing the former TruPrint branding across its four metal 3D printing systems. The machines themselves remained technically unchanged.

Oerlikon already uses several ATLIX metal 3D printers at its Huntersville facility. The new xBUILD 5000 will allow the company to make larger parts and produce more of them. Oerlikon has not said which parts it plans to make with the new machine. For ATLIX, this is an important step as the company builds its business under its new name. It also means more orders could be coming from Oerlikon in 2027.

“Oerlikon is one of the most experienced additive component manufacturers in the world, and its continued investment in ATLIX technology is the strongest validation we could ask for,” said Matthias Himmelsbach, CEO of ATLIX.

The companies have not disclosed the value of the investment or a timeline for the additional installations planned for 2027.

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