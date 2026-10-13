AMS X

Deals, Dollars and 3D Printing: What’s Moving in AM

08:30 am by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
Formnext

Share this Article

There’s been plenty of business activity in additive manufacturing (AM) lately, with new deals, partnerships and investments in production. One of the bigger moves comes from Sweden, where investment firm Mimir has completed its acquisition of metal powder producer Osprey from Sandvik, making it an independent company.

In South Korea, dental 3D printing firm Graphy has secured a supply agreement worth approximately $1.3 million with MegaGen Implant. Meanwhile, Australian companies AXT and Stärke-AMG are teaming up to expand 3D printing production for defense, aerospace and drone applications. In the UK, AFD Systems has invested in a new Stratasys printer to take on larger, certified aerospace parts.

Osprey Leaves Sandvik as Mimir Completes Acquisition

Swedish investment firm Mimir completed its acquisition of metal powder producer Osprey from Sandvik on October 1, following the deal’s initial announcement in May. Osprey is now operating independently, with production facilities in Neath, Wales, and Sandviken, Sweden.

The business has more than 50 years of experience in gas atomization and produces over 2,000 powder grades covering more than 400 alloys. Its materials are used in AM, metal injection molding, hot isostatic pressing and other processes, serving aerospace, defense, medical, energy and industrial customers. Its Sandviken facility, opened in 2019, specializes in titanium and nickel-based alloy powders and holds aerospace and medical quality certifications.

Mimir plans to invest in new alloys, product development and international expansion, with AM among its target markets. For existing customers, the company says contracts, production lines and specifications will remain unchanged during the transition.

Osprey metal powder production. Image courtesy of Osprey.

The deal also includes outside investors. Swedish investment company NAXS disclosed on October 5 that it had invested SEK 5 million ($500,040) alongside Mimir, while MonteCap is also co-investing. The total purchase price has not been disclosed. Now that it’s independent, Osprey can focus on growing its own business outside of Sandvik.

Graphy Signs $1.3 Million Dental 3D Printing Supply Deal

South Korean dental 3D printing company Graphy has signed a supply agreement worth approximately KRW 2 billion ($1.5 million) with dental implant manufacturer MegaGen Implant. Announced in early October, the deal covers Graphy’s Tera Harz E-Namel resin, along with 3D printers and post-processing equipment.

The agreement expands Graphy’s commercial reach through MegaGen’s established dental industry network. Graphy develops photopolymer materials for orthodontics and restorative dentistry, while MegaGen supplies dental implants and related products to clinics and laboratories.

The deal also follows Graphy’s acquisition of a 26.14% stake in Ray, a South Korean dental imaging company. The companies are reportedly discussing a separate annual supply agreement involving Ray’s imaging systems, although that arrangement has not been finalized. Together, the MegaGen agreement and Ray investment give Graphy a wider presence across dental imaging, materials and 3D printing equipment.

AXT and Stärke-AMG Expand Australian Defense AM Capacity

Australian technology supplier AXT announced an agreement with Stärke Advanced Manufacturing Group in October to develop scalable polymer AM capacity in South Australia. The partnership targets defense, aerospace, autonomous systems and other industrial applications.

AXT will install a Stratasys H350 using Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology at Stärke-AMG’s Adelaide facility. The system will support production in nylon and polypropylene, with small drone prototypes among the first planned applications. The companies will also explore recycled SAF materials and defense-oriented FDM materials.

Drone. Image courtesy of Stratasys.

The partnership builds on Stärke-AMG’s existing metal AM operations. Earlier this year, the company expanded its capacity with three Renishaw AM400 systems through a partnership with Flinders University. Stärke-AMG also has experience supporting Australian defense programs, including naval and uncrewed aircraft projects.

The companies plan to pursue commercial customers, defense programs and potential grant-funded opportunities. No specific government funding has been announced for the H350 installation. For Stärke-AMG, the agreement adds polymer production to a growing manufacturing operation that already includes metal 3D printing and conventional machining.

AFD Systems Expands Certified Aerospace AM Production

UK-based AFD Systems announced on October 6 that it had acquired a Stratasys F900 to expand production of certified polymer aerospace components. The company provides engineering, design, certification and manufacturing services for aerospace and defense customers.

The investment follows AFD’s Part 21G Production Organisation Approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority earlier this year. According to the company, it became the first UK business to receive this approval specifically for polymer AM in aviation. The certification allows AFD to manufacture components using approved design data and release them with the required airworthiness documentation.

New large-format AM capability supports production of larger flightworthy aerospace components following Part 21G Production Organisation Approval. Image courtersy of AFD.

The F900 has a build volume of approximately 914 x 610 x 914 mm and supports high-performance materials including ULTEM and Antero PEKK. AFD plans to use it for larger flightworthy components, production tooling and low-volume aerospace parts.

With the regulatory approval already in place, the new printer expands AFD’s ability to manufacture certified components in-house, including larger parts that previously exceeded its production capacity.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

The Hidden Economics of Metal 3D Printing: Closing the Loop in Powder Management

Can India’s AM Push Help Make it a Viable Supplement to China?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3DPrint.com ProAsiaAutomationBusinessGeneral Industry

HG Laser & The Overlooked Sources of China’s Advanced Manufacturing Strength

Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) HGTech (Huagong Tech) just reported that it achieved record revenue in H1 2026, amounting to just over $1 billion. The company credited the results to success...

September 23, 2026
3D PrintingElectronicsNorth AmericaReshoring

3D Printed Electronics Specialist APES Joins Great Lakes Semiconductor’s First Innovation Funnel Project

Since Great Lakes Semiconductor (GLS) and Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions (APES) announced a strategic partnership earlier this year, I’ve been looking forward to hearing more about the collaboration, which the...

September 23, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingAsiaFeatured StoriesGeneral IndustryGovernmentSocial Issues

Let the Games Begin! Xi Throws Down the Advanced Manufacturing Gauntlet

Sangmin Lee went to TCT Asia back in March and reported on the event for 3DPrint.com. He wrote two articles arguing that China’s AM industry looks “ready to scale.” This...

September 22, 2026
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAsiaSponsored

TCT Shenzhen 2026 Preview: What 80+ Side Events Reveal About China’s AM Market

Exhibitor lists tell you who is investing in floor space. Conference programs can tell you something different: what the market is ready to talk about. That makes TCT Shenzhen 2026...

September 18, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AMR x Continuum
AM Investment Strategies 2026
HP Webinar
TCT Shenzhen
Formnext
3DXTECH
EOS
FacFox
ADDMAN
HP 1200 Variation 1
HP Webinar Chapter 3
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Atlix
Continuum Powders
3D Systems
Additec
AMR Drones Report
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides