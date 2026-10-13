Deals, Dollars and 3D Printing: What’s Moving in AM

There’s been plenty of business activity in additive manufacturing (AM) lately, with new deals, partnerships and investments in production. One of the bigger moves comes from Sweden, where investment firm Mimir has completed its acquisition of metal powder producer Osprey from Sandvik, making it an independent company.

In South Korea, dental 3D printing firm Graphy has secured a supply agreement worth approximately $1.3 million with MegaGen Implant. Meanwhile, Australian companies AXT and Stärke-AMG are teaming up to expand 3D printing production for defense, aerospace and drone applications. In the UK, AFD Systems has invested in a new Stratasys printer to take on larger, certified aerospace parts.

Osprey Leaves Sandvik as Mimir Completes Acquisition

Swedish investment firm Mimir completed its acquisition of metal powder producer Osprey from Sandvik on October 1, following the deal’s initial announcement in May. Osprey is now operating independently, with production facilities in Neath, Wales, and Sandviken, Sweden.

The business has more than 50 years of experience in gas atomization and produces over 2,000 powder grades covering more than 400 alloys. Its materials are used in AM, metal injection molding, hot isostatic pressing and other processes, serving aerospace, defense, medical, energy and industrial customers. Its Sandviken facility, opened in 2019, specializes in titanium and nickel-based alloy powders and holds aerospace and medical quality certifications.

Mimir plans to invest in new alloys, product development and international expansion, with AM among its target markets. For existing customers, the company says contracts, production lines and specifications will remain unchanged during the transition.

The deal also includes outside investors. Swedish investment company NAXS disclosed on October 5 that it had invested SEK 5 million ($500,040) alongside Mimir, while MonteCap is also co-investing. The total purchase price has not been disclosed. Now that it’s independent, Osprey can focus on growing its own business outside of Sandvik.

Graphy Signs $1.3 Million Dental 3D Printing Supply Deal

South Korean dental 3D printing company Graphy has signed a supply agreement worth approximately KRW 2 billion ($1.5 million) with dental implant manufacturer MegaGen Implant. Announced in early October, the deal covers Graphy’s Tera Harz E-Namel resin, along with 3D printers and post-processing equipment.

The agreement expands Graphy’s commercial reach through MegaGen’s established dental industry network. Graphy develops photopolymer materials for orthodontics and restorative dentistry, while MegaGen supplies dental implants and related products to clinics and laboratories.

The deal also follows Graphy’s acquisition of a 26.14% stake in Ray, a South Korean dental imaging company. The companies are reportedly discussing a separate annual supply agreement involving Ray’s imaging systems, although that arrangement has not been finalized. Together, the MegaGen agreement and Ray investment give Graphy a wider presence across dental imaging, materials and 3D printing equipment.

AXT and Stärke-AMG Expand Australian Defense AM Capacity

Australian technology supplier AXT announced an agreement with Stärke Advanced Manufacturing Group in October to develop scalable polymer AM capacity in South Australia. The partnership targets defense, aerospace, autonomous systems and other industrial applications.

AXT will install a Stratasys H350 using Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology at Stärke-AMG’s Adelaide facility. The system will support production in nylon and polypropylene, with small drone prototypes among the first planned applications. The companies will also explore recycled SAF materials and defense-oriented FDM materials.

The partnership builds on Stärke-AMG’s existing metal AM operations. Earlier this year, the company expanded its capacity with three Renishaw AM400 systems through a partnership with Flinders University. Stärke-AMG also has experience supporting Australian defense programs, including naval and uncrewed aircraft projects.

The companies plan to pursue commercial customers, defense programs and potential grant-funded opportunities. No specific government funding has been announced for the H350 installation. For Stärke-AMG, the agreement adds polymer production to a growing manufacturing operation that already includes metal 3D printing and conventional machining.

AFD Systems Expands Certified Aerospace AM Production

UK-based AFD Systems announced on October 6 that it had acquired a Stratasys F900 to expand production of certified polymer aerospace components. The company provides engineering, design, certification and manufacturing services for aerospace and defense customers.

The investment follows AFD’s Part 21G Production Organisation Approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority earlier this year. According to the company, it became the first UK business to receive this approval specifically for polymer AM in aviation. The certification allows AFD to manufacture components using approved design data and release them with the required airworthiness documentation.

The F900 has a build volume of approximately 914 x 610 x 914 mm and supports high-performance materials including ULTEM and Antero PEKK. AFD plans to use it for larger flightworthy components, production tooling and low-volume aerospace parts.

With the regulatory approval already in place, the new printer expands AFD’s ability to manufacture certified components in-house, including larger parts that previously exceeded its production capacity.

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