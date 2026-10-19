AMPulse Asia: Fresh Funding and Flying Parts Shake Up APAC 3D Printing

China’s latest investment in metal powder production, new 3D printers in Japan, and regulatory approval for 3D printed helicopter parts in Australia lead this edition of AMPulse Asia. The selected announcements also cover manufacturing software, recycled materials, and additive manufacturing research.

China

VMP Plans Major Metal Powder Expansion After New Funding

On October 11, VMP announced completion of a CNY 100 million Series C+ financing from Jiangsu State-owned Capital Investment and Suneng. The metal powder producer plans to fund its Phase IV industrial park expansion and materials development. Planned annual capacity additions include 3,000 tonnes of titanium, 5,000 tonnes of copper, and 2,000 tonnes of aluminum powder.

UniFormation Unveils S10 Resin Printer with Automated Cleaning

UniFormation previewed its S10 desktop resin printer in an October 10 announcement. The system automates printing, washing, and warm-air drying, with a 16K LCD and 223.03 × 125.9 × 200 mm build area. Users still remove supports and complete final UV curing. The company plans to launch its Kickstarter campaign on October 22 at a US$999 pledge price, with delivery estimated for March 2027.

Snapmaker and Phaetus Launch High-Flow Hotend for U1

Snapmaker and Phaetus launched the Liber High Flow Hotend for U1 on September 22. Its split-flow melt channel and DLC-coated hardened-steel nozzle target large models and sustained extrusion. Snapmaker reports 66% higher PLA flow and 87% higher ABS flow versus U1’s stainless-steel hotend under matched energy-use tests. Launch pricing is US$34.99 individually or US$119 for four, depending on the market.

Japan

APPLE TREE opens Japanese preorders for Flashforge CJ270

APPLE TREE opened Japanese preorders for Flashforge’s CJ270 on October 13. The desktop full-color printer combines CMYK, white, and clear UV resins, with a stated 180 × 120 × 100 mm build volume, seven-micron layers, and water-soluble supports. It costs JPY 635,000 before tax and shipping, with stock expected from late December 2026 onward.

Mitsubishi Launches AZ1200 Large-Format Metal 3D Printer

Mitsubishi Electric added the AZ1200 to its wire-laser metal AM range on September 25. The AZ1200-F40 uses directed energy deposition, welding-wire feedstock, and a 4 kW laser. It supports a maximum 1,000 kg workpiece, up to 1,000 mm in diameter and 800 mm in height. Mitsubishi targets near-net-shape production and repair of automotive, marine, and aircraft components using coordinated five-axis control.

Fukuvi Launches 3D Printing Hub for Recycled Materials

Fukuvi Chemical Industry announced its FUKUVI 3D Printing Hub initiative on September 24. It combines polymer compounding with additive manufacturing to turn waste plastics, wood powder, and coffee grounds into customized products. Services include feedstock development, design, printing, and evaluation, with examples such as benches and planters. Fukuvi plans collaborations with businesses, municipalities, and schools; it did not state a physical facility opening date.

South Korea

Creallo Launches Free Atlas 3D Model Viewer

Creallo introduced its free Atlas desktop model viewer on September 29. Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, it opens CAD and mesh files locally for measurement, section inspection, and mesh checks. Account-linked functions add repair, model sharing, and reference estimates for 3D printing, CNC machining, and vacuum casting. Broader media coverage followed in October; the estimates are not binding manufacturing quotes.

Australia

Plane Support Secures Approval for 3D Printed Helicopter Parts

Plane Support announced CASA approval for printed 214B helicopter cabin air-conditioning ducting on October 12. Developed with type-certificate holder McDermott Aviation over almost two years, the parts address fleet sourcing difficulties. The team scanned and redesigned original ducting and established production and inspection controls around a Markforged FX10. The reported Australian Parts Manufacturer Approval covers specific 214B (B-1) ducting components.

AXT and Stärke-AMG Partner on Australian 3D Printing Hub

AXT and Stärke-AMG announced a Heads of Agreement on October 1. AXT plans to deploy a Stratasys SAF H350 at Stärke-AMG‘s Adelaide facility to support nylon and polypropylene parts for aerospace, defense, and other industrial uses. The partnership also covers recycled SAF materials, specialized FDM materials, and joint customer development. Equipment deployment is planned; the announcement did not disclose contract value or production commissioning.

A$2.7 Million Project Aims to Advance Metal 3D Printing in Australia

AMCRC announced a four-year A$2.7 million metal AM project on October 14. Led by Stärke-AMG and Flinders University, with Adelaide University and Metal Powder Works, it targets defense, maritime, and medical components. Using three Renishaw AM400 systems, the consortium aims to develop traceable workflows, certification-ready datasets, and demonstrator parts.

Hong Kong

CityUHK and Cambridge Team Up on Advanced Manufacturing Research

City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) and the University of Cambridge outlined CASM’s research program on September 21. The Hong Kong Science Park center uses additive manufacturing as its core platform, linking materials design, digital engineering, and end-use applications. Priorities include refrigeration, data-center cooling, new-energy vehicles, and consumer electronics. Planned work covers heat-exchange structures, AI-assisted design, and recycled-aluminum vehicle parts.

Prepared by AMPulse

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