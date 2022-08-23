3DPOD Episode 116: Resin 3D Printing with polySpectra CEO Raymond Weitekamp

Raymond Weitekamp’s research at the California Institute of Technology was the basis for a new way to 3D print resin. Now, Weitekamp’s trying to commercialize the technology via a startup called polySpectra. Using existing vat polymerization machines, the company can release unique 3D printing materials with functional properties that can withstand real-world conditions.
Rather than sell a machine and resin together, or partner with a single vendor, polySpectra is trying to sell its materials to the emerging “open materials” space, in which customers can use machines with the materials of their choice. Raymond’s path is one that will help others in producing more end-use parts with vat polymerization. Will this startup enable the creation of new disruptive parts that will shape the future of 3D printing?
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022
We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual...
Boeing & Northrop Grumman Join Biden’s AM Forward 3D Printing Initiative
This past May, the Biden administration launched the AM Forward program, an initiative designed to stimulate growth in the US additive manufacturing (AM) sector. Along with the companies involved, the...
3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Wednesday 17th of August
Today we’re talking about Spectroplast brings a silicone 3D printer on the market, the Pylo 3D printed bike helmet, a study on the effects 3D printing has on global trade,...
3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 16th of August
Today we’re discussing a revolutionary new open printer for soft materials developed by Cambridge University researchers, Czinger making parts for Aston Martin, Astro America and America Makes BBF? and Craft...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.